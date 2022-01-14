 large image

How to watch After Life Season 3

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Here is everything you need to know about the latest season of Afterlife, including when it comes out and what happened last season.

Everyone’s favourite depressing series is back for its third and final season. Ricky Gervais’ critically acclaimed comedy stole everyone’s hearts with its first two seasons, and we’re sure that you’re wondering how you can tune in for the grand finale.

Keep scrolling to find out when and where you can watch Afterlife season 3, as well as a little spoiler-free overview of where we left off in season 2.

When is Afterlife Season 3 coming out in the UK?

Afterlife series 3 premieres today in the UK, so there’s nothing stopping you from binging all six episodes of the final season right now.

Where can I watch Afterlife Season 3?

Afterlife season 3 follows the trend of the first two seasons and is available only on Netflix (which makes sense considering the show is a Netflix original).

This means that you’ll need an active Netflix subscription to tune in and see how the story of widower Tony Johnson (Ricky Gervais) plays out.

You can also check out the trailer for the latest season just below.

What happened in Afterlife Season 2?

Despite the fact that the second season came out all the way back in 2020, we won’t judge you if you haven’t managed to finish it yet. That’s why we’re going to give a quick and spoiler-free rundown of what happened last season.

Tony, played by the aforementioned Ricky Gervais, starts off season 2 pretty much exactly where the first season ended. He’s still in a dark place and mourning the loss of his late wife, played by comedian Kerry Godliman.

However, he does manage to have a better handle on his erratic behaviour than when we first met him; he’s going on dates with his Dad’s nurse Emma and is attempting to aid his brother-in-law Matt, who is still going through marital problems of the first season.

We won’t give too much away about the ending, but it gives us a look inside Tony’s mind and how he feels he can handle the mounting responsibilities and feelings that come with caring for those around you. It’s ambiguous but emotional, and we can’t wait to see how the final season wraps up this rollercoaster of a show.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

