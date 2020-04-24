Ricky Gervais is back with After Life season 2, which we hope is just as heart-wrenching as the brilliant first series.

At a time when many are looking to have their spirits lifted… Well, the second series of After Life may not be for you. Tackling themes of death and those that are left grieving afterwards, Ricky Gervais – who simultaneously writes, acts and produces After Life – is set to deliver a further six sombre, yet oddly comical, episodes of the widely well received TV show.

After Life season 2 release date

Coming just over a year after the first series of After Life premiered last year, you can expect to stream After Life series 2 from this Friday, April 24, with new releases usually dropping at 8am BST.

Want to emotionally prepare yourself? You can watch the After Life trailer for season two right here.

How to watch After Life season 2

As a Netflix original, you can only watch the second season of After Life in full right on Netflix, alongside the first season which you can readily binge your way through right now in preparation.

With the duration of each episode sitting at under the half an hour mark, and with only six episodes in the first season, a rewatch is really no trouble at all. Treat yourself.

Everything you need to know about After Life

Not quite answering those existential questions of what actually happens after we die, After Life follows Tony as he goes through the motions of grief after losing his wife, Lisa. Once a happy, go-lucky kind of guy (we’re as surprised as you are when it comes to Ricky Gervais), Tony decides to completely forgo his nice-guy persona and instead live a life of saying and doing what he wants, no matter who it hurts.

In turn, After Life reveals glimmers of humour in the sometimes tender, mostly vulnerable, heartbreaking moments as Tony comes into contact with his much-too familiar postmen, Pat (we’re not kidding) portrayed by Joe Wilkinson, Julian the drug dealer (Tim Plester), and Daphne (Roisin Contay), a sex worker.

With Ricky Gervais leading the charge, After Life also stars Kerry Godliman who plays Lisa, David Bradley as Tony’s dad, as well as Ashley Jensen, who portrays Emma, the nurse working in Tony’s dad’s nursing home.

A TV show that is full of dark humour and some British charm, this is definitely one to add to your watchlist.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…