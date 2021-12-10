How to watch Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Hamilton vs Verstappen F1 title decider live stream

How to watch the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: The F1 title decider sees Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen go head-to-head in a shoot out. Here’s how to watch Formula 1 this weekend.

When was the last time we saw this much drama in an F1 season? Senna vs Prost? Schumacher vs Hill? It’s been a while anyway. Once again, the Formula 1 Driver’s World Championship is coming down to the final race of the season.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen go into the final Grand Prix of a pulsating season level on points. The driver who places higher in Abu Dhabi will walk away with the title. For Hamilton, it’d be a record-breaking eighth crown, while Verstappen is seeking his maiden world championship win at the pinnacle of motorsport.

The pair have clashed multiple times on the track already this season and it’s clear they aren’t fans of each other. As a result, the race on Sunday is likely to pull in plenty of neutrals who don’t usually watch the F1 action.

Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix qualifying and race start time

The all-important qualifying session for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix takes place at 1pm UK time on Saturday December 11. The race itself gets the green light 24 hours later at 1pm on Sunday December 12.

How to watch Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix

Sky Sports has the rights to Formula 1 in the UK and has exclusive coverage of the race weekend. You can tune into qualifying from 12pm midday on Saturday. Coverage is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1.

Sunday’s race coverage starts at 11:30am on Sky Sports F1. There will be coverage on Sky Sports Main Event too, albeit starting a little later.

You’ll need a Sky Sports subscription of sorts. If you don’t have a standard sub’ through the satellite dish or cable platform, you can watch online via the Now streaming platform. You can buy day, week or month-long passes at Now TV, with mobile passes also available.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you’re watching content online, it’s a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers. You can read our guide to the best VPNs before streaming live sport.