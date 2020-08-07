How to watch the F1 Anniversary Grand Prix: It’s the fifth round of the Formula One season and this race is arguably it’s most significant in terms of symbolism with the race at Silverstone marking the 70th year of the F1 championship. After the dramatic end to last week’s British Grand Prix, Pirelli have brought softer tyres this weekend to one of the more high speed tracks of the year. Team may have to manage their tyres if they want to get through the race. And ahead of the first practice, news emerged that Racing Point had been fined and deducted points for copying Mercedes’ brake ducts for their 2020 car. Lewis Hamilton looks to continue his recent form and fend off Valtteri Bottas in the other Silver Arrow as the championship fast becomes a two-horse race.

Our guide explains how to catch this weekend’s F1 Anniversary Grand Prix action, including channels and UK times for practice races, qualifying and, of course, the main event. Plus, how to live stream everything and keep your data safe.

70th Anniversary F1 Grand Prix Schedule

The F1 Anniversary Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, where you can catch the coverage for free. Here’s the race schedule:

Friday, August 7th

9.30am − Welcome to the Weekend Live

10.30am − F1 Anniversary GP Practice 1

2.45pm − F1 Anniversary GP Practice Two

Saturday, August 8th

10.45am − F1 Anniversary GP Practice Three

1.00pm – F1 Anniversary GP qualifying build-up

2.00pm − F1 70th Anniversary GP Qualifying

Sunday, August 9th

12.30pm − Grand Prix Sunday Live

2:10pm − THE F1 70th Anniversary GRAND PRIX

70th Anniversary F1 Grand Prix– TV channel and live stream details

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can tune in on Sky Sports F1, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One. You can also watch the action unfold by using the Sky Go mobile app, at no additional charge. Here are some quick-links to help you:

If you enjoy streaming content online, then it’s essential that you also keep your private data safe while surfing the web. It’s easier than ever for hackers to infiltrate your network and steal your personal information, but not with a VPN at hand. We’ve tested several VPNs here at Trusted Reviews and handpicked the best VPN deals that are available right now for your convenience.

If you’re not a Sky customer, but desperately don’t want to miss this weekend’s action, you can pick up a NOW TV Sports Pass, which will set you back either £9.99 (for a Day Pass), £14.99 (for a Week Pass). The Week Pass is obviously the best value for F1 fanatics, especially if you’ve got a free schedule on both Saturday and Sunday.

NOW TV Sky Sports Week Pass

Watch the F1 Anniversary Grand Prix highlights

You need to head to the normal broadcast channel or the All 4 website linked below for an on-demand service:

Alternatively, you can watch the action using the All 4 mobile app:

