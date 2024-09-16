How to watch 4K content on Now
Looking to stream TV shows and movies in stunning 4K on Now? Keep reading to learn how to access 4K content.
Now recently announced that higher-resolution content would be coming to its streaming platform in the form of two add-ons, Boost and Ultra Boost.
The Ultra Boost plan, in particular, includes up to 4K Ultra HD HDR picture quality, Dolby Atmos audio, support for three people streaming at a time and zero ads with on-demand shows, movies and sports.
Keep reading to learn how to access 4K content on Now.
What you’ll need
- A Now subscription
- A compatible device
The Short Version
- Open Now in your browser
- Click My Account
- Select Manage Account
- Click Now Membership
- Choose Ultra Boost
- Hit Upgrade Your Viewing Experience
How to watch 4K content on Now
Step
1
Open Now in your browser
You can also follow these steps on your smartphone.
Step
2
Click My Account
This should open a dropdown menu in the top right corner of the homepage.
Step
3
Select Manage Account
This will again be in the top right corner of the screen.
Step
4
Click Now Membership
You can find this option under the Your Membership section.
Step
5
Choose Ultra Boost
You may need to scroll down a bit to find the Viewing Experience section.
Step
6
Hit Upgrade Your Viewing Experience
You may also be able to try Ultra Boost as a free trial for seven days.
Troubleshooting
Yes, you can get a free 7-day trial before paying £9 a month (on top of your usual bill) to access 4K content, hear Dolby Atmos audio, stream on three devices at once and remove ads.
The best way to know if your device will support 4K content on Now is to check the maximum streaming quality for your device on Now’s support page.