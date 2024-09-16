Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch 4K content on Now

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Looking to stream TV shows and movies in stunning 4K on Now? Keep reading to learn how to access 4K content. 

Now recently announced that higher-resolution content would be coming to its streaming platform in the form of two add-ons, Boost and Ultra Boost. 

The Ultra Boost plan, in particular, includes up to 4K Ultra HD HDR picture quality, Dolby Atmos audio, support for three people streaming at a time and zero ads with on-demand shows, movies and sports. 

Keep reading to learn how to access 4K content on Now. 

What you’ll need 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Now in your browser
  2. Click My Account 
  3. Select Manage Account 
  4. Click Now Membership 
  5. Choose Ultra Boost 
  6. Hit Upgrade Your Viewing Experience

How to watch 4K content on Now

  1. Step
    1

    Open Now in your browser

    You can also follow these steps on your smartphone. How to watch 4K content on Now

  2. Step
    2

    Click My Account 

    This should open a dropdown menu in the top right corner of the homepage. How to watch 4K content on Now

  3. Step
    3

    Select Manage Account 

    This will again be in the top right corner of the screen. How to watch 4K content on Now

  4. Step
    4

    Click Now Membership 

    You can find this option under the Your Membership section. How to watch 4K content on Now

  5. Step
    5

    Choose Ultra Boost 

    You may need to scroll down a bit to find the Viewing Experience section. How to watch 4K content on Now

  6. Step
    6

    Hit Upgrade Your Viewing Experience

    You may also be able to try Ultra Boost as a free trial for seven days. How to watch 4K content on Now

Troubleshooting

Does the Ultra Boost add-on come with a free trial?

Yes, you can get a free 7-day trial before paying £9 a month (on top of your usual bill) to access 4K content, hear Dolby Atmos audio, stream on three devices at once and remove ads.

Which streaming devices support 4K content on Now?

The best way to know if your device will support 4K content on Now is to check the maximum streaming quality for your device on Now’s support page.

You might like…

How to increase the text size on a MacBook

How to increase the text size on a MacBook

Jessica Gorringe 3 months ago
How to Control+Alt+Delete on a Mac or MacBook

How to Control+Alt+Delete on a Mac or MacBook

Ryan Jones 6 months ago
How to completely reset an Apple MacBook

How to completely reset an Apple MacBook

Max Parker 2 years ago
How to turn on Stage Manager in MacOS Ventura

How to turn on Stage Manager in MacOS Ventura

Max Parker 2 years ago
How to update your Mac to macOS Ventura today

How to update your Mac to macOS Ventura today

Max Parker 2 years ago
How to print screen on a Mac

How to print screen on a Mac

Hannah Davies 2 years ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words