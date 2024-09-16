How to watch 4K content on Now

Looking to stream TV shows and movies in stunning 4K on Now? Keep reading to learn how to access 4K content.

Now recently announced that higher-resolution content would be coming to its streaming platform in the form of two add-ons, Boost and Ultra Boost.

The Ultra Boost plan, in particular, includes up to 4K Ultra HD HDR picture quality, Dolby Atmos audio, support for three people streaming at a time and zero ads with on-demand shows, movies and sports.

Keep reading to learn how to access 4K content on Now.

What you’ll need

A Now subscription

A compatible device

The Short Version

Open Now in your browser Click My Account Select Manage Account Click Now Membership Choose Ultra Boost Hit Upgrade Your Viewing Experience