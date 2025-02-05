Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use WhatsApp on a Mac

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

With over an estimated two billion users globally, WhatsApp is one of the biggest messaging apps around and offers an easy way to keep in touch with loved ones.

Although it’s mainly known for its smartphone app, you can use your Windows computer or Mac to communicate through WhatsApp. In fact, there are a few ways to use Whatsapp on a Mac, with options to either access the platform via a web browser or through a dedicated app. 

We’ll detail the steps for both below, as while the former offers more flexibility, WhatsApp promises that its native Mac app offers increased performance and reliability.

Keep reading to learn how to use WhatsApp on a Mac.

What you’ll need:

  • A Mac running on MacOS 11 or higher
  • Your WhatsApp account logged into your Android or iOS smartphone

The short version:

  • Visit web.whatsapp.com on your web browser
  • Open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone
  • Tap Settings (iPhone) or Menu (Android) 
  • Tap Linked devices
  • Tap the green Link device button
  • Point your phone camera to the QR code on your Mac’s screen

  1. Step
    1

    Visit web.whatsapp.com on your web browser

    You can access WhatsApp Web on Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Safari and Opera. Just make sure your browser is up to date. 

    Once you’ve opened the web page up, you’ll see a QR code which you’ll be scanning later. Whatsapp website and logo on Google Chrome

  2. Step
    2

    Open the WhatsApp app on your smartphone

    You can find this either on your Home Screen or in your App Library.Whatsapp icon on iPhone Home Screen

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Settings (iPhone) or Menu (Android)

    If you’re using an iPhone then you’ll see the Settings icon at the bottom right of the screen. Or if you’re using an Android then you’ll see three dots at the top right corner of the screen.Bottom panel on WhatsApp iPhone app

  4. Step
    4

    Tap Linked devices

    Tap on the Linked devices option.Whatsapp Settings page on iPhone app

  5. Step
    5

    Tap the green Link device button towards the bottom of your screen.Linked devices page on WhatsApp iPhone app

  6. Step
    6

    Point your phone camera to the QR code on your Mac’s screen

    You just need to point your phone camera at the QR code on your Mac’s screen (from the Whatsapp web page). You don’t need to click anything, just simply point and your phone will pick up the QR code and log you into WhatsApp automatically.
    WhatsApp scan QR code screenshot

Troubleshooting

How can I download the WhatsApp app?

There are a couple of ways you can download the WhatsApp app. You can either search for it through your Mac’s App Store, or visit whatsapp.com/download on your web browser and click the green Download icon.

Once the app is downloaded, follow the above steps to link your WhatsApp to your Mac.

You might like…

How to shoot LOG video on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

How to shoot LOG video on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Lewis Painter 17 hours ago
How to recover deleted messages from Instagram

How to recover deleted messages from Instagram

Hannah Davies 18 hours ago
How to stop your MacBook turning on when you open the lid

How to stop your MacBook turning on when you open the lid

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
How to update your AirPods firmware the official Apple way

How to update your AirPods firmware the official Apple way

Jessica Gorringe 6 days ago
How to play the secret Lunar New Year Google game

How to play the secret Lunar New Year Google game

Jessica Gorringe 6 days ago
How to free up space on your phone in less than five minutes

How to free up space on your phone in less than five minutes

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access