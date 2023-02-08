How to use the Shelf on OnePlus phones

The Shelf is one of the most useful multitasking features available on OxygenOS, but OnePlus hasn’t exactly made it easy to find.

Anyone with a OnePlus phone (including the latest OnePlus 11) can access the Shelf, which allows them to get a glimpse at various widgets, shortcuts and reminders for that day with just one swipe.

The Shelf makes finding the app you need easier and is packed with useful integrations from the calender and memo apps to local weather and step counter information. There’s even a built-in Spotify widget that allows users to access their recently played tracks and play their favourite songs.

Keep reading to learn how to find the Shelf on your OnePlus phone.

What you’ll need:

A OnePlus phone

The Short Version

Open Settings Tap Home Screen & Lock Screen Tap Swipe Down On Home Screen Choose Shelf Now you can swipe down from the middle of the home screen to access the Shelf