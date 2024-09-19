How to use the Passwords app on iPhone in iOS 18 

One of the new iPhone features that arrived with iOS 18 is the Passwords app.

Instead of storing the password manager in your Settings, Apple has moved the tool to its own dedicated app. Here you can find all of your saved app and website passwords, Wi-Fi login information and any compromised credentials. This means there’s no need to memorise every unique password or keep them written down in a physical book.

Download iOS 18 and follow the steps below to get started using the Passwords app.

What you’ll need

An iPhone XR or later

iOS 18 or later

The Short Version

Open the Passwords app Unlock the app Tap All Select any app or website Tap the Password field to view your password