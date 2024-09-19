Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use the Passwords app on iPhone in iOS 18

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

One of the new iPhone features that arrived with iOS 18 is the Passwords app.

Instead of storing the password manager in your Settings, Apple has moved the tool to its own dedicated app. Here you can find all of your saved app and website passwords, Wi-Fi login information and any compromised credentials. This means there’s no need to memorise every unique password or keep them written down in a physical book.

Download iOS 18 and follow the steps below to get started using the Passwords app.

What you’ll need 

  • An iPhone XR or later 
  • iOS 18 or later 

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Passwords app 
  2. Unlock the app 
  3. Tap All 
  4. Select any app or website 
  5. Tap the Password field to view your password

How to use the Passwords app on iPhone in iOS 18 

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Passwords app

    This is a new app available with iOS 18. You can find it by searching for Passwords on your phone. How to use the Passwords app on iPhone in iOS 18

  2. Step
    2

    Unlock the app

    You can use Face ID or enter your phone password. How to use the Passwords app on iPhone in iOS 18

  3. Step
    3

    Tap All

    This is where you’ll find all of your app and website passwords. How to use the Passwords app on iPhone in iOS 18

  4. Step
    4

    Select any app or website

    This will take you to your password. How to use the Passwords app on iPhone in iOS 18

  5. Step
    5

    Tap the Password field to view your password

    You can copy, edit or delete your password from here. How to use the Passwords app on iPhone in iOS 18

Troubleshooting

Where can you find Wi-Fi passwords?

Wi-Fi passwords have also moved to the new Passwords app. You can find them by following steps 1 and 2 above and then tapping Wi-Fi.

How can you tell if a password is compromised?

The Passwords app also has a Security section where you can view and change any compromised or reused passwords.

You might like…

How to mirror your iPhone on a Mac

How to mirror your iPhone on a Mac

Max Parker 5 hours ago
How to quickly share your Wi-Fi password in iOS 18

How to quickly share your Wi-Fi password in iOS 18

Hannah Davies 6 hours ago
5 important things to do once you’ve downloaded iOS 18

5 important things to do once you’ve downloaded iOS 18

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
15 handy iOS 18 tips to get the most out of your iPhone

15 handy iOS 18 tips to get the most out of your iPhone

Cam Bunton 3 days ago
How to download iOS 18: Get the latest iPhone update now

How to download iOS 18: Get the latest iPhone update now

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
What’s new in Messages in iOS 18?

What’s new in Messages in iOS 18?

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words