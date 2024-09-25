Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use Safari Reader in iOS 18

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

With so many ads, videos and other distractions, it can be tough to get to the point when reading a web page. 

Whether you’re scrolling through the news or trying out a new cheesecake recipe, chances are you want to get straight to the point when visiting a web page. The Reader feature simplifies any web page, removing any distractions and using one easy-to-read font. 

It’ll even generate a summary and table of contents for longer articles. 

Keep reading to learn how to use the Reader feature in Safari, or scroll down further for advice on how to exit the Reader or customise the font and page colour.

What you’ll need 

  • iOS 18 or later 
  • The latest version of Safari 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Safari
  2. Open a tab
  3. Tap the button to the left of the URL bar
  4. Hit Show Reader

How to use Safari Reader in iOS 18

  1. Step
    1

    Open Safari

    You’ll want to make sure your phone is updated to iOS 18 and running the latest version of Safari. How to use Safari Reader in iOS 18

  2. Step
    2

    Open a tab

    We’ll be using a recipe in this example. How to use Safari Reader in iOS 18

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the button to the left of the URL bar

    This will take you to the settings for that web page. How to use Safari Reader in iOS 18

  4. Step
    4

    Hit Show Reader

    This will minimise any distractions and make it easier to read the web page. How to use Safari Reader in iOS 18

Troubleshooting

How to close Safari Reader in iOS 18

To close Safari Reader, simply tap the black button in the lower left corner and choose Hide Reader. How to use Safari Reader in iOS 18

How to edit the font and page colour in Safari Reader

If you’d like to use the Reader in dark mode or adjust the font, tap the black button in the bottom left corner. Then, use the drop-down menu and colour buttons to customise the look of the Reader. How to use Safari Reader in iOS 18

