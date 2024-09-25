How to use Safari Reader in iOS 18

With so many ads, videos and other distractions, it can be tough to get to the point when reading a web page.

Whether you’re scrolling through the news or trying out a new cheesecake recipe, chances are you want to get straight to the point when visiting a web page. The Reader feature simplifies any web page, removing any distractions and using one easy-to-read font.

It’ll even generate a summary and table of contents for longer articles.

Keep reading to learn how to use the Reader feature in Safari, or scroll down further for advice on how to exit the Reader or customise the font and page colour.

What you’ll need

iOS 18 or later

The latest version of Safari

The Short Version

Open Safari Open a tab Tap the button to the left of the URL bar Hit Show Reader