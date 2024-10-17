How to use Safari extensions on iPhone

One of the easiest ways to customise your browsing experience on the iPhone is with Safari extensions.

Extensions can help you access key features from your favourite apps, block ads and specific content, find coupons when shopping, translate languages and more.

You might be familiar with extensions on your desktop, but did you know you can activate them on your iPhone too? Keep reading to learn how to install and manage extensions in the Safari app for iOS.

What you’ll need

An iPhone

The Safari app

The Short Version

Open any Safari tab Tap the icon to the left of the search bar Select Manage Extensions Tap More Extensions Tap Get to install an extension