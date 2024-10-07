Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use photographic styles on the iPhone 16

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The iPhone 16 collection not only introduces a new way to take photos with the Camera Controls button, but also new photographic styles that change the look and feel of photos taken on your smartphone. 

In its simplest form, photographic styles allow you to customise just how your iPhone 16 takes photos, with a variety of options available, all of which can be further customised to suit your artistic needs. These can be small tweaks, like making photos slightly more orange to resemble the effect of golden hour, to more drastic edits like heavy contrast and darker tones for moodier shots. 

The question is, how do you use and edit those photographic styles on your snazzy new iPhone 16? Here, we guide you through that very conundrum. 

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Camera app.
  2. Tap the Photographic Style icon in the top-right.
  3. Swipe left or right to select a style.
  4. Swipe on the square beneath the preview to adjust the style.
  5. Tap the Back button to save your preferences.

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Camera app

    The first step is to open the Camera app. You can do this either by tapping the Camera app on your Home screen or by pressing the new snazzy Camera Control button on the right-hand side of the iPhone 16 collection. iPhone 16 home screen

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the Photographic Style icon in the top-right

    From the Camera app, tap the Photographic Style icon (a square with dots in it) in the top-right corner. iPhone 16 camera app

  3. Step
    3

    Swipe left or right to select a style

    From here, you’ll be presented with a collection of Photographic Styles to choose from. Simply swipe left and right on the viewfinder to preview the different styles until you find one that you’d like to use.iPhone 16 camera app

  4. Step
    4

    Swipe on the square beneath the preview to adjust the style

    If you’ve found a style that you like but want to tweak it a little more, swipe on the square beneath the viewfinder to adjust the look, feel and tone. You can also adjust the temperature by dragging the slider beneath left and right. iPhone 16 camera app

  5. Step
    5

    Tap the Back button to save your preferences

    Once you’re happy with the photographic style you’ve chosen, simply tap the back button (a back arrow) in the bottom-left corner. This will be the default style whenever you open your Camera app, though you can revert to the default style by going back into the Photographic Style preferences and selecting the Standard style. iPhone 16 camera app

Troubleshooting

How can I remove the Photographic Style?

To remove a chosen photographic style, simply access the Photographic Style menu and select the Standard look.

You might like…

How to detect Pegasus spyware on your iPhone

How to detect Pegasus spyware on your iPhone

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
How to change the default lens of the iPhone 16’s Fusion Camera

How to change the default lens of the iPhone 16’s Fusion Camera

Lewis Painter 4 days ago
How to change the Camera Control function on iPhone 16

How to change the Camera Control function on iPhone 16

Lewis Painter 6 days ago
How to use Safari Reader in iOS 18

How to use Safari Reader in iOS 18

Hannah Davies 2 weeks ago
How to use the Passwords app on iPhone in iOS 18

How to use the Passwords app on iPhone in iOS 18

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
How to quickly share your Wi-Fi password in iOS 18

How to quickly share your Wi-Fi password in iOS 18

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words