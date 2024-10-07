How to use photographic styles on the iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 collection not only introduces a new way to take photos with the Camera Controls button, but also new photographic styles that change the look and feel of photos taken on your smartphone.

In its simplest form, photographic styles allow you to customise just how your iPhone 16 takes photos, with a variety of options available, all of which can be further customised to suit your artistic needs. These can be small tweaks, like making photos slightly more orange to resemble the effect of golden hour, to more drastic edits like heavy contrast and darker tones for moodier shots.

The question is, how do you use and edit those photographic styles on your snazzy new iPhone 16? Here, we guide you through that very conundrum.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro or 16 Pro Max

The Short Version

Open the Camera app. Tap the Photographic Style icon in the top-right. Swipe left or right to select a style. Swipe on the square beneath the preview to adjust the style. Tap the Back button to save your preferences.