How to use Magic Portal on Honor smartphones
AI is all the rage in 2024, with practically every smartphone maker adding their own spin on GenAI. Honor does things a little differently with its AI-powered Magic Portal, and here’s how you can use it on recent Honor smartphones and tablets.
First off, it’s worth explaining what Magic Portal is because it’s different from practically every other implementation of AI on smartphones right now.
In its simplest form, Magic Portal is a form of intent-based AI, which essentially means that you can drag content into Magic Portal and the AI will figure out what you want to do with it. Photos could provide shortcuts to posting on Instagram, while addresses will be met with shortcuts to Google Maps, and with over 150 apps supporting the tech, there’s plenty of flexibility there.
The problem is that it can be a little confusing to use at first, but that’s where we at Trusted Reviews come in; we’re Honor experts, having reviewed practically every bit of Honor tech over the past few years. With that said, here’s how you can use Magic Portal on Honor smartphones running MagicOS 8.
What you’ll need:
- A compatible Honor smartphone running MagicOS 8:
- An internet connection
The Short Version
- Find the content you’d like to search for or use.
- Drag your content into Magic Portal.
- Drop your content onto the app you’d like to use.
- Enjoy a simpler smartphone experience.
Step
1
Find the content you’d like to search for or use
The first step is to find content that you’d like to use in another app. This can be a photo of a pair of shoes you want to buy, an address you want directions to in Google Maps, a selfie you want to share on Instagram and much more. Magic Portal supports over 150 apps, so it’s pretty flexible.
Step
2
Drag your content into Magic Portal
Once you’ve found the content you’d like to use with Magic Portal, the next step is to tap and hold on the content until you can drag it around your screen. From here, you can drag the content to the left or right side of the screen, where the Magic Portal pop-up will appear.
It’s worth noting that not all third-party apps support drag-and-drop, especially when it comes to images, but you can also use screenshots of apps from your phone’s Gallery app for image search purposes.
Step
3
Drop your content onto the app you’d like to use
From here, Honor’s AI will analyse the content you’ve dragged into Magic Portal and will offer a selection of apps that it assumes you want to use. Images will present shortcuts to searching for products on eBay, posting on Instagram and Facebook and the like, while addresses will provide options like Google Maps and Uber.
A bit of text also appears under each icon when hovering over it, explaining what it’ll do. Simply drop the content onto the app you’d like to use.
Step
4
Enjoy a simpler smartphone experience
Once you drop your content onto apps in Magic Portal, they should automatically open and perform actions on your behalf. Addresses dropped into Google Maps will automatically get directions to said location, while dropping an image into eBay will initiate a search for that product.
The actions vary depending on your content and the app in question, so enjoy experimenting and learning how to make the most of this unique intent-based AI system.
Troubleshooting
With images, you can always take a screenshot and drag the screenshot into Magic Portal. Text is a little more difficult, however, with no text extraction capabilities in Magic Portal at the time of writing.
Magic Portal is only available as part of MagicOS 8 on supported Honor devices, so make sure you’re using a compatible device.