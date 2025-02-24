Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use an iPhone to check laundry symbols

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Deciphering laundry symbols can be frustrating and seriously confusing at times. Luckily, your iPhone is here to help.

While you can read our complete guide on laundry symbols explained, we understand that when you’re short on time all you need is a quick and easy way to see the specific information you need. 

Thanks to the inclusion of Visual Look Up in iOS 17, you can use your iPhone to analyse images, including those laundry symbol icons found in clothes and soft furnishings. 

So if you’re ever caught in a jam and don’t know how best to wash a new piece of clothing, follow our step-by-step tutorial on how to use an iPhone to check laundry symbols.

What you’ll need:

The short version:

  • Take a clear photo of your garment’s laundry tag
  • Open the Photos app
  • Tap on the image
  • Tap the i or washing machine icon
  • Tap Look Up Washing Care
  • Check your results

  1. Step
    1

    Take a clear photo of your garment’s laundry tag

    Using your phone’s rear cameras, take a photo of your garment’s laundry tag while making sure the symbols can be clearly seen in the image.iPhone camera app capturing a pic of laundry tag

  2. Step
    2

    Open the Photos app

    You’ll find the Photos app either on your Home Screen or via your App Library.iPhone Home Screen with Photos app highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Tap on the image

    Select the image from your photo library.iPhone laundry tag image on Photos app

  4. Step
    4

    Tap the i or washing machine icon

    Usually the look up icon is a small i, however once your iPhone detects laundry symbols then this will change to a small washing machine icon instead. Tap here.iPhone image with Visual Look Up washing machine icon

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Look Up Washing Care

    Tapping here will bring up details about the laundry symbols. Your phone needs to be connected to the internet in order to bring up this information.Look Up Washing Care option on image of laundry tag

  6. Step
    6

    Check your results

    Here you will see a brief explanation of each of the laundry symbols, including how you should machine wash your garment, whether it can be bleached, tumble dried, ironed or dry cleaned too.

    For a more in depth look at all the possible laundry symbols, our laundry symbols explained guide should help.Visual Look Up results of laundry tag

Troubleshooting

I can’t see an option to Look Up Washing Care

Double check your image and make sure it’s clear enough that your phone can pick up the symbols. If it is but you still don’t have any luck, then check your iOS software version as this trick needs at least iOS 17 to run.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

