Deciphering laundry symbols can be frustrating and seriously confusing at times. Luckily, your iPhone is here to help.

While you can read our complete guide on laundry symbols explained, we understand that when you’re short on time all you need is a quick and easy way to see the specific information you need.

Thanks to the inclusion of Visual Look Up in iOS 17, you can use your iPhone to analyse images, including those laundry symbol icons found in clothes and soft furnishings.

So if you’re ever caught in a jam and don’t know how best to wash a new piece of clothing, follow our step-by-step tutorial on how to use an iPhone to check laundry symbols.

What you’ll need:

One of the best iPhones, running at least iOS 17

Laundry tag

The short version:

Take a clear photo of your garment’s laundry tag

Open the Photos app

Tap on the image

Tap the i or washing machine icon

Tap Look Up Washing Care

Check your results

Step

1 Take a clear photo of your garment’s laundry tag Using your phone’s rear cameras, take a photo of your garment’s laundry tag while making sure the symbols can be clearly seen in the image. Step

2 Open the Photos app You’ll find the Photos app either on your Home Screen or via your App Library. Step

3 Tap on the image Select the image from your photo library. Step

4 Tap the i or washing machine icon Usually the look up icon is a small i, however once your iPhone detects laundry symbols then this will change to a small washing machine icon instead. Tap here. Step

5 Tap Look Up Washing Care Tapping here will bring up details about the laundry symbols. Your phone needs to be connected to the internet in order to bring up this information. Step

6 Check your results Here you will see a brief explanation of each of the laundry symbols, including how you should machine wash your garment, whether it can be bleached, tumble dried, ironed or dry cleaned too.



For a more in depth look at all the possible laundry symbols, our laundry symbols explained guide should help.