How to use Image Playground on your iPhone

Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

Apple has finally released iOS 18.2, bringing with it some of the biggest and best features of Apple Intelligence for keen iPhone owners to make use of. What’s more, it’s now officially available in the UK as well as the US, making it easier than ever to access.

One of the biggest touted features of Apple Intelligence is the ability to create images, either from scratch or based on people you know, using the Image Playground app. Not only can you describe what you want to see in natural language, but there are additional features that further improve the look of images generated.

If you want to play around with AI-generated images, you’ve come to the right place; here’s how to use Image Playground on your iPhone. 

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence
  • The iOS 18.2 update
  • An active internet connection

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Image Playground app on your iPhone.
  2. Tap the Plus icon to create a new image.
  3. Describe your image in as much detail as you want.
  4. Tap the Person icon to create an image based on a person’s likeness. 
  5. Swipe through suggestions to tweak your image.
  6. Swipe through and select the image you want to save.
  7. Tap and hold the photo and tap Save Photo to save your image.

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Image Playground app on your iPhone

    The first step is to open the Image Playground app on your iPhone. This should’ve appeared on your Home screen after performing the iOS 18.2 update. How to use Image Playground Step 1

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the Plus icon to create a new image

    If you’ve previously created images in the app, you’ll be presented with a selection of images you’ve generated in the past. To create a new image, simply tap the Plus icon. How to use Image Playground Step 2

  3. Step
    3

    Describe your image in as much detail as you want

    Here comes the fun part; describe the image you want to create. You can go into a lot of detail if you’ve got a specific image or look in mind, or you can go with a simpler prompt and let Apple Intelligence do all the creative heavy lifting for you. Tap the send icon to confirm your description and get your first set of images. How to use Image Playground Step 3

  4. Step
    4

    Tap the Person icon to create an image based on a person’s likeness

    Not only can you generate a new image from scratch, but you can create an image based on a person’s likeness. This is done using the People functionality in the Photos app that essentially identifies people in images for search purposes, making it very easy to use. Simply tap the Person icon and tap the person you’d like to generate an image of based on photos in your Photo app.   How to use Image Playground Step 4

  5. Step
    5

    Swipe through suggestions to tweak your image

    Above the main description window, you’ll see a whole host of suggestions for your image. These can range from complete themes to specific backgrounds, accessories and more. Scroll through and tap those that take your fancy – and don’t be afraid to mix and match, Image Playground can handle it. How to use Image Playground Step 5

  6. Step
    6

    Swipe through and select the image you want to save

    Once you’ve got the general look of your creation down, it’s time to scroll left and right on the image preview to see the variations of the image that Apple Intelligence has generated. It’ll keep generating more, so don’t be afraid to keep swiping if you don’t see one you really want to share.How to use Image Playground Step 6

  7. Step
    7

    Tap and hold the photo and tap Save Photo to save your image

    Once you’ve found a photo you want to share, simply tap and hold on the image and tap Save Photo to save the generated image to your Photos app, ready for sharing via messaging apps and social media. How to use Image Playground Step 7

Troubleshooting

I can’t find the Image Playground app. What should I do?

The Image Playground app is exclusively available for iPhones that support Apple Intelligence running iOS 18.2. If you haven’t got an iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max or any variant of iPhone 16, or you’re running an older version of iOS, you can’t access the app. 

Lewis Painter
Lewis Painter
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

