Apple has finally released iOS 18.2, bringing with it some of the biggest and best features of Apple Intelligence for keen iPhone owners to make use of. What’s more, it’s now officially available in the UK as well as the US, making it easier than ever to access.

One of the biggest touted features of Apple Intelligence is the ability to create images, either from scratch or based on people you know, using the Image Playground app. Not only can you describe what you want to see in natural language, but there are additional features that further improve the look of images generated.

If you want to play around with AI-generated images, you’ve come to the right place; here’s how to use Image Playground on your iPhone.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence

The iOS 18.2 update

An active internet connection

The Short Version

Open the Image Playground app on your iPhone. Tap the Plus icon to create a new image. Describe your image in as much detail as you want. Tap the Person icon to create an image based on a person’s likeness. Swipe through suggestions to tweak your image. Swipe through and select the image you want to save. Tap and hold the photo and tap Save Photo to save your image.