Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use Google Pixel Studio

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re interested in generating unique images from the comfort of your Google Pixel 9, then Pixel Studio is for you. 

Powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset and Imagen 3 text-to-image model, the brand-new Gemini AI feature uses text-based prompts to generate images in a range of styles from video game and anime to sketch and cinematic. You can also add stickers and text to the image for that final personal touch. 

Keep reading to learn how to use Google Pixel Studio on your smartphone. 

What you’ll need 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Pixel Studio 
  2. Tap Create 
  3. Enter your prompt 
  4. Select an image 
  5. Adjust the style

How to use Google Pixel Studio

  1. Step
    1

    Open Pixel Studio 

    If you can’t find the app on your Pixel, you can always download it directly from the Google Play Store. How to use Google Pixel Studio

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Create 

    This is at the bottom of the screen. How to use Google Pixel Studio

  3. Step
    3

    Enter your prompt 

    Then click the tick icon to generate your image. How to use Google Pixel Studio

  4. Step
    4

    Select an image 

    You can hit the refresh button to generate more options and swipe through them. How to use Google Pixel Studio

  5. Step
    5

    Adjust the style

    If you’re not set on the style, you can adjust it either when you first generate the image or at this point. Then, tap Done and download your image using the arrow icon in the top right of the screen. How to use Google Pixel Studio

Troubleshooting

Does Pixel Studio work on other smartphones?

Currently, Google has only confirmed that Pixel Studio is supported on Pixel 9 series phones. Whether or not we’ll see the app roll out on older Pixels, such as the Pixel 8 Pro, will depend on whether or not it requires the Tensor G4 chipset to run.

Which locations support Pixel Studio?

As of our publishing this guide, Pixel Studio is available in the US, UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, India, Singapore and Malaysia, and is only capable of understanding prompts given in English.

You might like…

How to get still photos from videos on iPhone

How to get still photos from videos on iPhone

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
How to read and respond to WhatsApp messages on an iPad

How to read and respond to WhatsApp messages on an iPad

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
How to find your mobile number on an Android

How to find your mobile number on an Android

Max Parker 2 weeks ago
How to get Google Gemini Advanced

How to get Google Gemini Advanced

Jessica Gorringe 3 weeks ago
How to change the colour of app icons in iOS 18

How to change the colour of app icons in iOS 18

Jessica Gorringe 1 month ago
How to edit the Control Center on iPhone in iOS 18

How to edit the Control Center on iPhone in iOS 18

Lewis Painter 1 month ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words