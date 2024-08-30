If you’re interested in generating unique images from the comfort of your Google Pixel 9, then Pixel Studio is for you.

Powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset and Imagen 3 text-to-image model, the brand-new Gemini AI feature uses text-based prompts to generate images in a range of styles from video game and anime to sketch and cinematic. You can also add stickers and text to the image for that final personal touch.

Keep reading to learn how to use Google Pixel Studio on your smartphone.

What you’ll need

A Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL or Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The Pixel Studio app

The Short Version

Open Pixel Studio Tap Create Enter your prompt Select an image Adjust the style