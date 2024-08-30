Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use Google Magic Editor to Reimagine your photos

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to make complex photo edits from your smartphone, Google’s Magic Editor could be the easiest way to do just that. 

Google unveiled the Magic Editor last year alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Using generative AI, the feature allows users to move subjects, remove objects, transform the sky from blue to grey and so much more. 

The latest addition to Magic Editor is the ‘Reimagine’ button. Reimagine is a Pixel 9-exclusive text-to-image generative AI tool that allows you to circle a section of your image and use a written prompt to add objects and transform individual sections of your photo. 

Keep reading to learn how to use Google Magic Editor to Reimagine photos on your Pixel. 

What you’ll need 

The Short Version 

  1. Open your image in Google Photos and tap Edit
  2. Select the Magic Editor icon
  3. Circle a section of your image and tap Reimagine
  4. Enter your prompt
  5. Select a version
  6. Hit Save Copy and download your image

How to use Google Magic Editor to Reimagine your photos

  1. Step
    1

    Open your image in Google Photos and tap Edit

    You can use any photo or image for this. How to use Google Magic Editor to reimagine your photos

  2. Step
    2

    Select the Magic Editor icon

    If you can’t see the Magic Editor icon, try updating both your phone and the Photos app. How to use Google Magic Editor to reimagine your photos

  3. Step
    3

    Circle a section of your image and tap Reimagine

    You can also refine your selection to ensure your Reimagine edits are in the perfect spot. How to use Google Magic Editor to reimagine your photos

  4. Step
    4

    Enter your prompt

    You can enter any prompt, but Google recommends sticking with nouns and adjectives for the best possible results. Then click the arrow to generate your prompt. How to use Google Magic Editor to reimagine your photos

  5. Step
    5

    Select a version

    Swipe through different versions of your image or refresh the search to discover new options. Once you’re happy, hit the tick icon to apply the changes. How to use Google Magic Editor to reimagine your photos

  6. Step
    6

    Hit Save Copy to download your image

    You can also press the button in the top right corner to toggle between the original image and your version to make sure you like the edits. How to use Google Magic Editor to reimagine your photos

Troubleshooting

Which devices support the Magic Editor Reimagine feature?

While Google’s Pixel support page states “your device must have a 64-bit chipset with at least 4 GB RAM and Android 8.0 and up” to run the Magic Editor, this doesn’t necessarily include the Reimagine feature. 

To access the Reimagine function, Google states you’ll need a “Pixel 9 and later, including Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet”. You also need to be at least 18 years old to access the tool.

Does the Magic Editor Reimagine feature support different languages?

As of our publishing this guide, Reimagine only works in English. Google also recommends that users stick to nouns and adjectives in their prompts for the best results.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

