How to use Google Magic Editor to Reimagine your photos

If you’re looking to make complex photo edits from your smartphone, Google’s Magic Editor could be the easiest way to do just that.

Google unveiled the Magic Editor last year alongside the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Using generative AI, the feature allows users to move subjects, remove objects, transform the sky from blue to grey and so much more.

The latest addition to Magic Editor is the ‘Reimagine’ button. Reimagine is a Pixel 9-exclusive text-to-image generative AI tool that allows you to circle a section of your image and use a written prompt to add objects and transform individual sections of your photo.

Keep reading to learn how to use Google Magic Editor to Reimagine photos on your Pixel.

What you’ll need

A Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, Pixel 9 Pro Fold or Pixel Tablet.

The Google Photos app

The Short Version

Open your image in Google Photos and tap Edit Select the Magic Editor icon Circle a section of your image and tap Reimagine Enter your prompt Select a version Hit Save Copy and download your image