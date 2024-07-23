How to use AI Portrait Studio on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung has recently announced a handful of new additions to its already vast Galaxy AI toolkit, including Draw Assist and Portrait Studio.

Available as part of OneUI 6.1.1 on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, Portrait Studio allows users to quickly and easily convert their selfies into different portrait styles such as comics, watercolours and sketches all while maintaining a likeness to the original selfie.

Follow the steps below to try out the new AI-powered Portrait Studio in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and enhance your selfies with just a few taps.

What you’ll need:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The short version:

Take a selfie Open the Gallery app Tap your selfie Tap the Galaxy AI (stars) icon Tap Portrait Studio Tap the style of portrait you’d like Tap Generate Swipe through the options and tap Save Copy to save

Step

1 Take a selfie To take a selfie, open your camera app and use your front-facing camera to take a picture. To ensure the best results, make sure your face is well framed. Step

2 Open the Gallery app You can find the Gallery app either on your home screen or you can search for it through your app library. Step

3 Tap your selfie Select your desired selfie from the list of your images. Step

4 Tap the Galaxy AI icon Once you’ve opened up your selfie, tap the Galaxy AI icon at the bottom of your screen, as shown here. Step

5 Tap Portrait Studio Select the Portrait Studio button at the bottom edge of your image. Step

6 Tap the style of portrait you’d like Swipe through the options to choose your desired style. Options here include Watercolour, Sketch, 3D Cartoon and Comic. Step

7 Tap Generate Once you’re happy with the style choice, tap the blue Generate button at the bottom of your screen to create your new design.

Step

8 Swipe through the options and tap Save Copy to save Swipe left and right to see all the different generated options and select Save Copy to add the generated image to your gallery.

