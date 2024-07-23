Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to use AI Portrait Studio on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Samsung has recently announced a handful of new additions to its already vast Galaxy AI toolkit, including Draw Assist and Portrait Studio.

Available as part of OneUI 6.1.1 on the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6, Portrait Studio allows users to quickly and easily convert their selfies into different portrait styles such as comics, watercolours and sketches all while maintaining a likeness to the original selfie. 

Follow the steps below to try out the new AI-powered Portrait Studio in the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and enhance your selfies with just a few taps.

What you’ll need:

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

The short version:

  1. Take a selfie
  2. Open the Gallery app
  3. Tap your selfie
  4. Tap the Galaxy AI (stars) icon
  5. Tap Portrait Studio
  6. Tap the style of portrait you’d like
  7. Tap Generate
  8. Swipe through the options and tap Save Copy to save

  1. Step
    1

    Take a selfie

    To take a selfie, open your camera app and use your front-facing camera to take a picture. To ensure the best results, make sure your face is well framed.Samsung camera app

  2. Step
    2

    You can find the Gallery app either on your home screen or you can search for it through your app library.Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Home Screen with Gallery highlighted

  3. Step
    3

    Tap your selfie

    Select your desired selfie from the list of your images.Samsung Gallery screenshot

  4. Step
    4

    Tap the Galaxy AI icon

    Once you’ve opened up your selfie, tap the Galaxy AI icon at the bottom of your screen, as shown here.Image on Gallery app with Galaxy AI icon highlighted

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Portrait Studio

    Select the Portrait Studio button at the bottom edge of your image.Galaxy AI selected on image from Samsung Gallery with Portrait studio icon highlighted

  6. Step
    6

    Tap the style of portrait you’d like

    Swipe through the options to choose your desired style. Options here include Watercolour, Sketch, 3D Cartoon and Comic.Galaxy style of portraits highlighted

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Generate

    Once you’re happy with the style choice, tap the blue Generate button at the bottom of your screen to create your new design.
    Generate option on Samsung Galaxy AI gallery

  8. Step
    8

    Swipe through the options and tap Save Copy to save

    Swipe left and right to see all the different generated options and select Save Copy to add the generated image to your gallery. 
    AI Portrait example on Galaxy

Troubleshooting

Is Portrait Studio available on other Samsung Galaxy smartphones?

At the time of writing, Portrait Studio is only available on the newly launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Why isn’t my portrait creation working properly?

To use Portrait Studio you will need a network connection and to be logged into your Samsung Account. The image must also not have a transparent background, and should be either a JPG, HEIC, BMP or PNG file.

You might like…

How to keep your home cool in a heatwave

How to keep your home cool in a heatwave

David Ludlow 4 days ago
How to watch Sony’s CES 2024 press conference

How to watch Sony’s CES 2024 press conference

Jon Mundy 7 months ago
How to watch Samsung’s CES 2024 press conference

How to watch Samsung’s CES 2024 press conference

Jon Mundy 7 months ago
How to watch LG’s CES 2024 press conference

How to watch LG’s CES 2024 press conference

Jon Mundy 7 months ago
How to change Alexa’s voice on an Amazon Echo

How to change Alexa’s voice on an Amazon Echo

Ryan Jones 1 year ago
How to fix the Nespresso Vertuo capsule not recognised error

How to fix the Nespresso Vertuo capsule not recognised error

David Ludlow 1 year ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words