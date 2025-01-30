How to update your AirPods firmware the official Apple way

Apple has never explicitly explained how users can update the firmware of their AirPods, until now.

Updating your AirPods’ firmware isn’t done in the same as your iPhone updates to the latest iOS software, for example. Instead, firmware updates for AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max are delivered automatically, while charging and in range of your iPhone, iPad or Mac that’s connected to Wi-Fi.

Now that Apple has finally revealed how to update your AirPods’ firmware, we’ve detailed the steps below so you can ensure your AirPods are up to date.

Keep reading to learn how to update the firmware of your AirPods.

What you’ll need:

AirPods (this includes all AirPods from the first generation up to the recent AirPods 4 with ANC, all Pro models and AirPods Max)

Either USB-C to USB-C or Lightning to USB-C cables, depending on the generation of your AirPods

iPhone, iPad or Mac that’s connected to your AirPods

The short version:

Connect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad or Mac

Place your AirPods in their charging case

Close the lid

Plug your AirPods case into a USB charger or port

Leave AirPods plugged in for 30 minutes

Open the charging case lid to reconnect

Step

1 Connect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad or Mac To connect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad or Mac, simply open the charging case and your device should pick them up straight away. Make sure your device has Bluetooth switched on and is connected to Wi-Fi. Step

2 Place your AirPods in their charging case Ensure your AirPods are correctly positioned in their charging case. Step

3 Close the lid Once the AirPods are inside, close the lid on the charging case. Step

4 Plug your AirPods case into a USB charger or port We’ve plugged in our AirPods via a USB-C port on a MacBook, however you can also use a wall charger. Step

5 Leave AirPods plugged in for 30 minutes During this time, you should not open the charging case or use your AirPods as this will interrupt the update. Step

6 Open the charging case lid to reconnect Once the 30 minutes are up, simply reopen the charging case to reconnect your AirPods and resume listening. See our steps below to check the firmware version has successfully been updated.