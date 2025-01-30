Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to update your AirPods firmware the official Apple way

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Apple has never explicitly explained how users can update the firmware of their AirPods, until now.

Updating your AirPods’ firmware isn’t done in the same as your iPhone updates to the latest iOS software, for example. Instead, firmware updates for AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max are delivered automatically, while charging and in range of your iPhone, iPad or Mac that’s connected to Wi-Fi.

Now that Apple has finally revealed how to update your AirPods’ firmware, we’ve detailed the steps below so you can ensure your AirPods are up to date.

Keep reading to learn how to update the firmware of your AirPods.

What you’ll need:

  • AirPods (this includes all AirPods from the first generation up to the recent AirPods 4 with ANC, all Pro models and AirPods Max)
  • Either USB-C to USB-C or Lightning to USB-C cables, depending on the generation of your AirPods 
  • iPhone, iPad or Mac that’s connected to your AirPods

The short version:

  • Connect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad or Mac
  • Place your AirPods in their charging case
  • Close the lid
  • Plug your AirPods case into a USB charger or port
  • Leave AirPods plugged in for 30 minutes
  • Open the charging case lid to reconnect

  1. Step
    1

    Connect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad or Mac

    To connect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad or Mac, simply open the charging case and your device should pick them up straight away. Make sure your device has Bluetooth switched on and is connected to Wi-Fi.iPhone Bluetooth Settings with AirPods Pro connected

  2. Step
    2

    Place your AirPods in their charging case

    Ensure your AirPods are correctly positioned in their charging case.AirPods in Charging Case

  3. Step
    3

    Close the lid

    Once the AirPods are inside, close the lid on the charging case.AirPods Charging Case closed

  4. Step
    4

    Plug your AirPods case into a USB charger or port

    We’ve plugged in our AirPods via a USB-C port on a MacBook, however you can also use a wall charger.AirPods plugged into MacBook Air with USB-C

  5. Step
    5

    Leave AirPods plugged in for 30 minutes

    During this time, you should not open the charging case or use your AirPods as this will interrupt the update.AirPods plugged into MacBook Air with USB-C

  6. Step
    6

    Open the charging case lid to reconnect

    Once the 30 minutes are up, simply reopen the charging case to reconnect your AirPods and resume listening. See our steps below to check the firmware version has successfully been updated.AirPods in charging case

Troubleshooting

How do I check the current firmware version of my AirPods?

Open your iPhone/iPad/Mac’s Bluetooth page via its Settings app and connect your AirPods. Once connected, tap the small i button next to your AirPods, as shown here. Scroll down to the About section, where you’ll see the current firmware version.iPhone Bluetooth Settings with AirPods Pro connected

How do I update the firmware on my AirPods Max?

The steps are basically the same with AirPods Max and just require you to plug in your headphones to a USB charger or port and leave for 30 minutes.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

