How to update your AirPods firmware the official Apple way
Apple has never explicitly explained how users can update the firmware of their AirPods, until now.
Updating your AirPods’ firmware isn’t done in the same as your iPhone updates to the latest iOS software, for example. Instead, firmware updates for AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max are delivered automatically, while charging and in range of your iPhone, iPad or Mac that’s connected to Wi-Fi.
Now that Apple has finally revealed how to update your AirPods’ firmware, we’ve detailed the steps below so you can ensure your AirPods are up to date.
Keep reading to learn how to update the firmware of your AirPods.
What you’ll need:
- AirPods (this includes all AirPods from the first generation up to the recent AirPods 4 with ANC, all Pro models and AirPods Max)
- Either USB-C to USB-C or Lightning to USB-C cables, depending on the generation of your AirPods
- iPhone, iPad or Mac that’s connected to your AirPods
The short version:
- Connect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad or Mac
- Place your AirPods in their charging case
- Close the lid
- Plug your AirPods case into a USB charger or port
- Leave AirPods plugged in for 30 minutes
- Open the charging case lid to reconnect
Step
1
Connect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad or Mac
To connect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad or Mac, simply open the charging case and your device should pick them up straight away. Make sure your device has Bluetooth switched on and is connected to Wi-Fi.
Step
2
Place your AirPods in their charging case
Ensure your AirPods are correctly positioned in their charging case.
Step
3
Close the lid
Once the AirPods are inside, close the lid on the charging case.
Step
4
Plug your AirPods case into a USB charger or port
We’ve plugged in our AirPods via a USB-C port on a MacBook, however you can also use a wall charger.
Step
5
Leave AirPods plugged in for 30 minutes
During this time, you should not open the charging case or use your AirPods as this will interrupt the update.
Step
6
Open the charging case lid to reconnect
Once the 30 minutes are up, simply reopen the charging case to reconnect your AirPods and resume listening. See our steps below to check the firmware version has successfully been updated.
Troubleshooting
Open your iPhone/iPad/Mac’s Bluetooth page via its Settings app and connect your AirPods. Once connected, tap the small i button next to your AirPods, as shown here. Scroll down to the About section, where you’ll see the current firmware version.
The steps are basically the same with AirPods Max and just require you to plug in your headphones to a USB charger or port and leave for 30 minutes.