With laptops and keyboards becoming smaller and lighter, it’s no wonder you won’t find every letter, symbol or emoji on your keyboard.

That doesn’t mean you can’t type them, though. Keep reading to learn how to type special characters on Windows using the Alt key and a numeric keypad, or scroll down to the bottom of this guide for more advice on finding and entering special characters without a numeric keypad.

What you’ll need

A Windows PC

A numeric keypad

The Short Version

Click on the Windows search bar Type Character Map Click the Character Map app Choose any special character Hold Alt and enter the numbers displayed to type that special character