Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to type special characters on Windows

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

With laptops and keyboards becoming smaller and lighter, it’s no wonder you won’t find every letter, symbol or emoji on your keyboard. 

That doesn’t mean you can’t type them, though. Keep reading to learn how to type special characters on Windows using the Alt key and a numeric keypad, or scroll down to the bottom of this guide for more advice on finding and entering special characters without a numeric keypad.

What you’ll need 

  • A Windows PC 
  • A numeric keypad 

The Short Version 

  1. Click on the Windows search bar 
  2. Type Character Map 
  3. Click the Character Map app
  4. Choose any special character 
  5. Hold Alt and enter the numbers displayed to type that special character

How to type special characters on Windows

  1. Step
    1

    Click on the Windows search bar 

    Or open the Character Map app if you already have it pinned. How to type special characters on Windows

  2. Step
    2

    Type Character Map 

    This is where you’ll find a full list of the special characters available for your device and font. How to type special characters on Windows

  3. Step
    3

    Click the Character Map app

    The app should come pre-installed on your device. If it isn’t available, you can download it via the Control Panel. How to type special characters on Windows

  4. Step
    4

    Choose any special character 

    You can use the scroll bar on the right to look through all of the characters. Once you find the one you want to use, click on it. How to type special characters on Windows

  5. Step
    5

    Hold Alt and enter the numbers displayed to type that special character

    You should see a shortcut next to Keystroke in the bottom right corner of the Character Map. This is the corresponding shortcut for the character you’ve selected. How to type special characters on Windows 5

Troubleshooting

How to type special characters on Windows without a numeric keypad

If you don’t have a numeric keypad, the Alt key shortcuts might not work for you. Some devices might require you to press the Fn button before entering the Alt shortcut.

If this doesn’t work, you can always open the Character Map by following steps 1 to 3 and copy-paste the special character into your document directly from the app.

What are all the special characters on Windows?

You can find a full list of the special characters available on your device with your chosen font by scrolling through the Character Map.

To do this, simply search for Character Map on your laptop and click on the app to open it.

You might like…

How to cancel a email from sending in Gmail

How to cancel a email from sending in Gmail

Max Parker 2 months ago
How to change your email address on a Facebook account

How to change your email address on a Facebook account

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
How to delete all of your unread emails in Gmail

How to delete all of your unread emails in Gmail

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
How to use a laptop as a monitor

How to use a laptop as a monitor

Ryan Jones 3 months ago
How to shrink the size of a PDF

How to shrink the size of a PDF

Hannah Davies 3 months ago
How to check if a photo has been edited in Photoshop

How to check if a photo has been edited in Photoshop

Hannah Davies 4 months ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words