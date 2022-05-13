How to watch Tokyo Vice in the UK: First episode, channel and stream details

The eagerly anticipated first episode of Tokyo Vice is finally arriving in the UK this week, and here’s how you can stream it.

It feels like every week there is another fantastic show coming out that is packed with talent along with a great narrative. Tokyo Vice seems to fall into this category; a crime drama based on the first-hand experiences of a journalist who was observing how the Tokyo police force fared against the Yakuza. The first episode is even directed by Heat’s Michael Mann.

With one season already out and potentially a second in the works, it’s great to finally see the show arrive in the UK. Keep reading to find out the best way to watch Tokyo Vice if you’re in the UK.

Where can I watch Tokyo Vice?

Tokyo Vice first aired on HBO Max over in America, but for those of us in the UK, you have a few different options.

The show can be found on Starzplay, which is a streaming service that you can access through Amazon Prime Video, Virgin Media TV, Apple and through a dedicated for an extra price. It offers original titles that can’t be found on other platforms, including new non-exclusive shows like Tokyo Vice.

On Prime Video, StarzPlay can be accessed with an add-on subscription of £5.99 a month, though any new members will be eligible for a seven-day free trial.

Luckily, if you don’t want to sign up for a new subscription service or you’re happy to wait a few months before getting in on the action, the BBC has also acquired the series and will be airing it later in the year.

Check out the trailer for the hit show below.

When can I watch Tokyo Vice?

The first episode of Tokyo Vice arrives on Starzplay on 15 May, with the eight remaining episodes dropping on a week-by-week basis.

And while we know that the BBC will be airing the series sometime this year, at the time of writing no specific dates have been mentioned.