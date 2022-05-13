 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to watch Tokyo Vice in the UK: First episode, channel and stream details

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The eagerly anticipated first episode of Tokyo Vice is finally arriving in the UK this week, and here’s how you can stream it.

It feels like every week there is another fantastic show coming out that is packed with talent along with a great narrative. Tokyo Vice seems to fall into this category; a crime drama based on the first-hand experiences of a journalist who was observing how the Tokyo police force fared against the Yakuza. The first episode is even directed by Heat’s Michael Mann.

With one season already out and potentially a second in the works, it’s great to finally see the show arrive in the UK. Keep reading to find out the best way to watch Tokyo Vice if you’re in the UK.

Where can I watch Tokyo Vice?

Tokyo Vice first aired on HBO Max over in America, but for those of us in the UK, you have a few different options.

The show can be found on Starzplay, which is a streaming service that you can access through Amazon Prime Video, Virgin Media TV, Apple and through a dedicated for an extra price. It offers original titles that can’t be found on other platforms, including new non-exclusive shows like Tokyo Vice.

On Prime Video, StarzPlay can be accessed with an add-on subscription of £5.99 a month, though any new members will be eligible for a seven-day free trial.

Luckily, if you don’t want to sign up for a new subscription service or you’re happy to wait a few months before getting in on the action, the BBC has also acquired the series and will be airing it later in the year.

Check out the trailer for the hit show below.

When can I watch Tokyo Vice?

The first episode of Tokyo Vice arrives on Starzplay on 15 May, with the eight remaining episodes dropping on a week-by-week basis.

And while we know that the BBC will be airing the series sometime this year, at the time of writing no specific dates have been mentioned.

You might like…

How to rename your Spotify Blend playlists

How to rename your Spotify Blend playlists

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
How to delete your Instagram account

How to delete your Instagram account

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
How to download the Android 13 Beta right now

How to download the Android 13 Beta right now

Peter Phelps 2 days ago
How to make your profile private on Facebook

How to make your profile private on Facebook

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.