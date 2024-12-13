Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to turn your TV into a roaring fire for Christmas

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

There are few things more festive than cosying up next to a lit fireplace in the middle of winter. 

We don’t all have a fireplace to keep us warm over the Christmas period, but that doesn’t mean we can’t at least emulate the look of one while cranking up the central heating or wrapping ourselves up in blankets.

This is also a great way to transform your TV from a boring black box when you’re not watching movies or playing games on Christmas Day. 

Make yourself a hot chocolate and follow the steps below to learn how to turn your TV into a roaring fire using Netflix. Alternatively, scroll down to the Troubleshooting section at the bottom of this page for other non-Netflix options.

What you’ll need 

  • A TV 
  • A Netflix account

The Short Version 

  1. Open Netflix on your TV
  2. Go to Search 
  3. Type Fireplace 
  4. Select a fireplace 

How to turn your TV into a roaring fire for Christmas

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Netflix app on your TV

    You’ll need a Netflix account to follow these steps. If you don’t use Netflix, scroll down the Troubleshooting section of this guide for more options, including free ones. How to turn your TV into a roaring fire for Christmas

  2. Step
    2

    Go to Search 

    You can find this option in the sidebar on the left of your screen. How to turn your TV into a roaring fire for Christmas

  3. Step
    3

    Type Fireplace 

    Netflix offers several different fireplaces, including themed ones based on popular Netflix Originals like Bridgerton and Squid Game. How to turn your TV into a roaring fire for Christmas

  4. Step
    4

    Select a fireplace 

    Play your chosen video to transform your TV into a roaring fireplace. How to turn your TV into a roaring fire for Christmas

Troubleshooting

What streaming services have fireplaces?

Netflix isn’t the only streaming service to offer a fireplace. You can find alternative options on Prime Video, Disney Plus and NOW, to name a few streaming services. There are also plenty of free options on YouTube in different styles making it possible to find the perfect one for your living room.

Turn your Fire TV into a fireplace using Alexa

If you have a Fire TV or Echo Show device, transforming your screen into a fireplace is as easy as saying “Alexa, open virtual fireplace”.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.

