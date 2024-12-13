How to turn your TV into a roaring fire for Christmas

There are few things more festive than cosying up next to a lit fireplace in the middle of winter.

We don’t all have a fireplace to keep us warm over the Christmas period, but that doesn’t mean we can’t at least emulate the look of one while cranking up the central heating or wrapping ourselves up in blankets.

This is also a great way to transform your TV from a boring black box when you’re not watching movies or playing games on Christmas Day.

Make yourself a hot chocolate and follow the steps below to learn how to turn your TV into a roaring fire using Netflix. Alternatively, scroll down to the Troubleshooting section at the bottom of this page for other non-Netflix options.

What you’ll need

A TV

A Netflix account

The Short Version

Open Netflix on your TV Go to Search Type Fireplace Select a fireplace