How to turn on subtitles on Sky Glass
Do you notice yourself struggling to hear content on-screen, or maybe you just find that turning on subtitles helps you follow the story better?
If you have a Sky Glass TV then it’s incredibly easy to turn subtitles on directly from the remote, without needing to dive into any complicated set up.
Keep reading to learn how to turn on subtitles on a Sky Glass TV.
What you’ll need:
- Sky Glass TV
- Sky Glass remote
The short version:
- While watching something, press the three dots button on your Sky Glass remote
- Scroll to the Subtitles option
- Select the desired language option
Step
1
While watching something, press the three dots button on your Sky remote
This is the button with three white dots printed on it, as shown here, and shouldn’t be mistaken for the four multicoloured dots at the top of the remote.
Pressing this button just once will then bring up the Sky Glass Options menu.
You will also need to ensure that you need to be watching something via live TV to bring up the option for subtitles.
Step
2
Scroll across to the Subtitles option
Use the Right/Fast Forward button (which is directly next to the Select button in the centre of the remote) to move to the subtitles option.
Step
3
Select your desired subtitle language
All available languages will appear here, so in this case subtitles were only available in English.
Use the Down button on your remote to choose the desired subtitle language and, once your choice is highlighted, press the Select button.
Troubleshooting
To turn off subtitles you simply need to follow the above steps again, however rather than choosing a language, just select Off.
Yes, you can use voice control to enable subtitles on your Sky Glass TV, simply by pressing and holding the microphone button, as shown below, and saying “hello Sky, turn on subtitles”.
If you have Sky Glass with a Streaming TV subscription then you can even use hands-free voice control, without needing your remote to hand.