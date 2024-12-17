Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to turn on subtitles on Sky Glass

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Do you notice yourself struggling to hear content on-screen, or maybe you just find that turning on subtitles helps you follow the story better? 

If you have a Sky Glass TV then it’s incredibly easy to turn subtitles on directly from the remote, without needing to dive into any complicated set up.

Keep reading to learn how to turn on subtitles on a Sky Glass TV.

What you’ll need:

  • Sky Glass TV
  • Sky Glass remote

The short version:

  • While watching something, press the three dots button on your Sky Glass remote
  • Scroll to the Subtitles option
  • Select the desired language option

  1. Step
    1

    While watching something, press the three dots button on your Sky remote

    This is the button with three white dots printed on it, as shown here, and shouldn’t be mistaken for the four multicoloured dots at the top of the remote.

    Pressing this button just once will then bring up the Sky Glass Options menu.

    You will also need to ensure that you need to be watching something via live TV to bring up the option for subtitles.Sky Glass remote with Options button

  2. Step
    2

    Scroll across to the Subtitles option

    Use the Right/Fast Forward button (which is directly next to the Select button in the centre of the remote) to move to the subtitles option.Sky Glass Options menu with Subtitles turned off

  3. Step
    3

    Select your desired subtitle language

    All available languages will appear here, so in this case subtitles were only available in English. 

    Use the Down button on your remote to choose the desired subtitle language and, once your choice is highlighted, press the Select button.
    Sky Glass Options menu with Subtitles option

Troubleshooting

How do you turn off subtitles?

To turn off subtitles you simply need to follow the above steps again, however rather than choosing a language, just select Off.

Can you use voice control to turn on subtitles?

Yes, you can use voice control to enable subtitles on your Sky Glass TV, simply by pressing and holding the microphone button, as shown below, and saying “hello Sky, turn on subtitles”. 

If you have Sky Glass with a Streaming TV subscription then you can even use hands-free voice control, without needing your remote to hand.
Sky Glass remote with voice control button

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

