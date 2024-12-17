How to turn on subtitles on Sky Glass

Do you notice yourself struggling to hear content on-screen, or maybe you just find that turning on subtitles helps you follow the story better?

If you have a Sky Glass TV then it’s incredibly easy to turn subtitles on directly from the remote, without needing to dive into any complicated set up.

Keep reading to learn how to turn on subtitles on a Sky Glass TV.

What you’ll need:

Sky Glass TV

Sky Glass remote

The short version:

While watching something, press the three dots button on your Sky Glass remote

Scroll to the Subtitles option

Select the desired language option

Step

1 While watching something, press the three dots button on your Sky remote This is the button with three white dots printed on it, as shown here, and shouldn’t be mistaken for the four multicoloured dots at the top of the remote.



Pressing this button just once will then bring up the Sky Glass Options menu.



You will also need to ensure that you need to be watching something via live TV to bring up the option for subtitles. Step

2 Scroll across to the Subtitles option Use the Right/Fast Forward button (which is directly next to the Select button in the centre of the remote) to move to the subtitles option. Step

3 Select your desired subtitle language All available languages will appear here, so in this case subtitles were only available in English.



Use the Down button on your remote to choose the desired subtitle language and, once your choice is highlighted, press the Select button.

