Telegram has a reputation as one of the more privacy-focused messaging apps, which is why it might surprise you to hear that its chats aren’t end-to-end encrypted by default. For that, you’ll need to create a Secret Chat.

End-to-end encryption is a security feature that only allows your data to be decrypted when it reaches its recipient. This stops your Internet provider, the messaging app and any other wandering eyes from peeking at your messages.

If you’ve read Is Telegram Safe, you’ll already know that the only way to get this level of privacy on Telegram is with a Secret Chat.

Unlike Telegram’s regular and group chats, Secret Chats are end-to-end encrypted. However, they’re only available on the device you begin the conversation on. This means you won’t be able to access the chat if you move from your phone onto a tablet or computer.

So, how do you make a Secret Chat? Keep reading to find out…

What you’ll need:

A Telegram account

The Short Version

Open Telegram Go to your Contacts Select a friend to chat with Go to their profile Tap More Hit Start Secret Chat

How to turn on Secret Chat in Telegram Step

1 Open Telegram We’ll be following these steps on the mobile app, but if you want to chat privately on another device you’ll have to make a separate Secret Chat there as these chats won’t sync across your account. Step

2 This will take you to your list of friends on Telegram. Step

3 Choose the person you want to create a Secret Chat with This can be anyone on Telegram. Step

4 Tap on their icon in the top right corner This will take you to your friend’s profile. Step

5 Tap More This is the button with three dots. Step

6 Hit Start Secret Chat That’s it! You now have an end-to-end encrypted chat on Telegram.