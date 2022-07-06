 large image

How to turn on Secret Chat in Telegram

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Telegram has a reputation as one of the more privacy-focused messaging apps, which is why it might surprise you to hear that its chats aren’t end-to-end encrypted by default. For that, you’ll need to create a Secret Chat. 

End-to-end encryption is a security feature that only allows your data to be decrypted when it reaches its recipient. This stops your Internet provider, the messaging app and any other wandering eyes from peeking at your messages. 

If you’ve read Is Telegram Safe, you’ll already know that the only way to get this level of privacy on Telegram is with a Secret Chat.

Unlike Telegram’s regular and group chats, Secret Chats are end-to-end encrypted. However, they’re only available on the device you begin the conversation on. This means you won’t be able to access the chat if you move from your phone onto a tablet or computer. 

So, how do you make a Secret Chat? Keep reading to find out… 

What you’ll need: 

  • A Telegram account 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Telegram 
  2. Go to your Contacts 
  3. Select a friend to chat with 
  4. Go to their profile 
  5. Tap More 
  6. Hit Start Secret Chat

How to turn on Secret Chat in Telegram

  1. Step
    1

    Open Telegram

    We’ll be following these steps on the mobile app, but if you want to chat privately on another device you’ll have to make a separate Secret Chat there as these chats won’t sync across your account. how to turn on secret chat in telegram

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Contacts

    This will take you to your list of friends on Telegram. how to turn on secret chat in telegram

  3. Step
    3

    Choose the person you want to create a Secret Chat with

    This can be anyone on Telegram. how to turn on secret chat in telegram

  4. Step
    4

    Tap on their icon in the top right corner

    This will take you to your friend’s profile. how to turn on secret chat in telegram

  5. Step
    5

    Tap More

    This is the button with three dots. how to turn on secret chat in telegram

  6. Step
    6

    Hit Start Secret Chat

    That’s it! You now have an end-to-end encrypted chat on Telegram. how to turn on secret chat in telegram

FAQs

How do I set my messages to self-destruct?

If you want to add another layer of secrecy to your chats, you can use Telegram’s Self-Destruct Timer to tell the app to delete your messages after a set amount of time. 

To do this, simply tap on the clock icon and set a time limit. After this, each message new you send will disappear once the recipient has seen it and the time limit has passed.

Can I create a Secret Chat with more than one person?

No, you can only create a Secret Chat with one person at a time on Telegram. You also can’t forward messages to others from existing Secret Chats, but anyone can take screenshots.

