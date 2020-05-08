How to enable Dark Mode on the brand new Facebook redesign

Facebook is widely rolling out its new desktop website and it’s a massive departure from the previous design.

The new interface, which is available globally from today, is more in-line with what we see from the firm’s mobile apps and includes a dark mode for the first time. Facebook first previewed the new interface at F8 last year and has been testing it among some consumers since March. Now it’s available to everyone.

The social network says the redesign is highlighted by streamlined navigation that makes it easier to browse to Groups, Videos and Games. Each of these tabs, aside from Home, launch their own specific sidebars on the left edge of the display. Facebook also says these transitions load faster than the previous iteration of the site, which the company admits had fallen behind in recent years.

The Messaging tab remains on the right hand side beneath the buttons for Create, Notifications and Account settings.

The highlight of the redesign might be the dark mode, which you’ll get the option to switch to when you first load the new Facebook.com website. The setting can be toggled with a single switch that sits beneath the Account account arrow.

In a blog post announcing the change, Facebook says: “Enjoy lower brightness, alongside contrast and vibrancy, with dark mode. It minimizes screen glare for use in low light, wherever you are. The new immersive layout along with Dark Mode makes viewing videos on Watch a great experience.”

Facebook adds that the site has been through various iterations in its 16-year history, but much of its recent focus has been on the mobile site. This design change redresses the balance somewhat. “People need it to keep up,” the company added.

We’re glad to see dark mode roll out. While it’s become a prominent feature on mobile apps, desktop sites haven’t been that quick to adopt the retina-saving modes.

If you’re not immediately presented with the opportunity to switch to the new Facebook, it can be done manually too. Pull up the settings menu and simply select “Switch to new Facebook”.

