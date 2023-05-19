How to turn off Shelf on OnePlus and Oppo phones

Shelf is a functionality unique to Oppo and OnePlus smartphones – hardly a surprise considering the former owns the latter – offering a unique middle ground between the home screen and the notification shade with handy first-party widgets for calendars, weather and more.

But what if you simply want to access your notifications by swiping down from anywhere on the home screen like on most Android alternatives? It can be a chore reaching the top of particularly large OnePlus and Oppo phones like the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 and Oppo Find X5 Pro.

The good news is that it’s incredibly easy to disable the Shelf functionality, instead allowing you to access the notification shade with a swipe. If you’re interested, here’s how to do it.

Editor’s Note: We’ve used a OnePlus 11 running OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13, but the process is near-identical to the ColorOS 13 found on recent Oppo smartphones. On older versions of the software, the functionality can be found in the Special Features section of the Settings app.

What you’ll need:

A OnePlus or Oppo smartphone

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Home Screen & Lock Screen. Tap Swipe down on Home Screen and select Notification Drawer.

Pixel 7a with 20GB of data on O2 + Free Pixel Buds The best bargain on the Pixel 7a has just arrived, making this the best opportunity for people to upgrade. Affordable Mobiles

Only £35 upfront

Now £20/month View Deal

How to disable Shelf functionality on OnePlus and Oppo smartphones