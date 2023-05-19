Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to turn off Shelf on OnePlus and Oppo phones

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Shelf is a functionality unique to Oppo and OnePlus smartphones – hardly a surprise considering the former owns the latter – offering a unique middle ground between the home screen and the notification shade with handy first-party widgets for calendars, weather and more. 

But what if you simply want to access your notifications by swiping down from anywhere on the home screen like on most Android alternatives? It can be a chore reaching the top of particularly large OnePlus and Oppo phones like the 6.7-inch OnePlus 11 and Oppo Find X5 Pro

The good news is that it’s incredibly easy to disable the Shelf functionality, instead allowing you to access the notification shade with a swipe. If you’re interested, here’s how to do it.

Editor’s Note: We’ve used a OnePlus 11 running OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13, but the process is near-identical to the ColorOS 13 found on recent Oppo smartphones. On older versions of the software, the functionality can be found in the Special Features section of the Settings app.

What you’ll need: 

  • A OnePlus or Oppo smartphone

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap Home Screen & Lock Screen.
  3. Tap Swipe down on Home Screen and select Notification Drawer.
Pixel 7a with 20GB of data on O2 + Free Pixel Buds

Pixel 7a with 20GB of data on O2 + Free Pixel Buds

The best bargain on the Pixel 7a has just arrived, making this the best opportunity for people to upgrade.

  • Affordable Mobiles
  • Only £35 upfront
  • Now £20/month
View Deal

How to disable Shelf functionality on OnePlus and Oppo smartphones

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    The first step is to open your phone’s Settings app. If you’re unsure, it’s the icon with a grey cogwheel on both OnePlus and Oppo smartphones. Settings app icon on a OnePlus 11

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Home screen & Lock screen

    From the main Settings menu, scroll down until you find Home screen & Lock screen. Tap it to enter the sub-menu.Settings app menu

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Swipe down on Home screen and select Notification Drawer

    From here you can control various aspects of the Home screen experience, including Shelf functionality. 

    From the list of features, tap Swipe down on Home screen and tap Notification Drawer. This should completely disable Shelf when swiping down from the home screen, taking you straight to your notification shade and connectivity controls. 

    If you end up missing those sweet widgets and want to re-enable the functionality, simply return to that menu and re-select Shelf instead of Notification Drawer.Home screen and Lock screen settings menu

Troubleshooting

I can’t find the option in the Home screen and Lock screen menu. Where is it?

On older OnePlus and Oppo smartphones, the functionality is instead found within the Special Features section of the Settings app.

You might like…

How to turn off app notifications on Android

How to turn off app notifications on Android

Lewis Painter 3 hours ago
How to set up Face Unlock on the Google Pixel 7a

How to set up Face Unlock on the Google Pixel 7a

Max Parker 1 week ago
How to enable the 90Hz screen option on the Pixel 7a

How to enable the 90Hz screen option on the Pixel 7a

Max Parker 1 week ago
Google I/O 2023: How to watch & what to expect

Google I/O 2023: How to watch & what to expect

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
How to set a song as a ringtone on iPhone for free

How to set a song as a ringtone on iPhone for free

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
How to sign up to Bluesky

How to sign up to Bluesky

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor
Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.