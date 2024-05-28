How to turn off Facebook’s web browser history

Whenever you open a link from the Facebook app, Meta uses cookies to improve performance, personalise content, and tailor ads.

Keep reading to learn how to clear your cookies and cache in the Facebook Mobile Browser, or scroll to the bottom of this guide for steps to clear your Facebook search history and erase activity tracked outside of Meta’s apps and services.

What you’ll need

A Facebook account

The Facebook app for iOS or Android

The Short Version

Open the Facebook app Open any external link Tap the three dots in the corner Select Go To Settings Tap Clear next to Your Browsing Data