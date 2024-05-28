Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to turn off Facebook’s web browser history

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Whenever you open a link from the Facebook app, Meta uses cookies to improve performance, personalise content, and tailor ads.

Keep reading to learn how to clear your cookies and cache in the Facebook Mobile Browser, or scroll to the bottom of this guide for steps to clear your Facebook search history and erase activity tracked outside of Meta’s apps and services.

What you’ll need 

  • A Facebook account
  • The Facebook app for iOS or Android 

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Facebook app 
  2. Open any external link 
  3. Tap the three dots in the corner 
  4. Select Go To Settings 
  5. Tap Clear next to Your Browsing Data

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Facebook app 

    The following steps will work in the iOS and Android apps. How to turn off Facebook's web browser history

  2. Step
    2

    Open any external link 

    This will take you to Facebook’s Mobile Browser. Make sure to click a link you trust from a person or page you trust on your timeline. Alternatively, you can find your Browser Settings in the Facebook mobile app by heading to the Settings section. How to turn off Facebook's web browser history

  3. Step
    3

    Tap the three dots in the corner 

    This will bring up a dropdown menu with more options. How to turn off Facebook's web browser history

  4. Step
    4

    Select Go To Settings 

    This will take you to your Facebook Mobile Browser Settings. How to turn off Facebook's web browser history

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Clear next to Your Browsing Data

    This will clear your phone’s cookies and cache from any websites you’ve visited in the Facebook Mobile Browser. You can also switch off your Link History at this stage (if the feature is available to you) to prevent Meta from using this data to personalise ads. How to turn off Facebook's web browser history

Troubleshooting

How to erase your Facebook search history

To erase your search history within the Facebook app, including all the people and pages you’ve looked up using Facebook’s built-in search tool, you’ll need to head into the Meta Accounts Centre. You can access this via your Facebook or Instagram settings. Just click Search History and then Clear All Searches.

How to erase your off-Meta activity

Meta also tracks information shared with them from other apps. In our case, this included apps like Deliveroo and ASOS. To erase this data, head into your Meta Accounts Centre and tap Clear Previous Activity. You can also prevent Meta from gathering any future data by tapping Manage Future Activity and selecting Disconnect Future Activity.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

