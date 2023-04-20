How to turn off emergency government alerts on iPhone

Government alerts – sometimes known as Emergency Alerts, Severe Alerts and Amber Alerts – are a special type of notification utilised by countries around the world.

The idea is simple; if there’s any kind of threat or emergency, a notification will go out to all phones in the affected area alerting them to the issue. Your iPhone will make a sound and vibrate for around 10 seconds, even if it’s on silent mode or do not disturb is enabled, to make sure you’re aware of what’s going on.

It’s not a new concept with countries like the US and Japan using the tech for years, but it’s only now rolling out in the UK.

In fact, the UK government has confirmed that a test alert will be going out this weekend, on Sunday 23 April at 3pm BST. That’s fine for most people, but what if you don’t want to receive the notification? You might be in an important meeting or simply just napping – hey, it is a Sunday after all.

The good news is that you don’t need to turn your phone off to stop it from uncontrollably buzzing – instead, you can just disable the tech altogether. In most countries, anyway.

If you’re not interested in getting high-priority alerts sent through to your device, here’s how to turn off government alerts on an iPhone.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone

The Short Version

On your iPhone, open the Settings app Tap the Notification menu Scroll to the bottom of the notification menu Toggle off Emergency Alerts and Severe Alerts