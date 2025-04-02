:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

How to turn off Apple Mail categories in iOS 18

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

iOS 18 introduced iPhone users to Apple Intelligence for the first time, and the AI functionality is present throughout the operating system – including in places where it isn’t really wanted.

That’s particularly true if you’re a long-time user of the first-party Apple Mail app, which saw a massive change with iOS 18. Like competitor Gmail, Apple has attempted to automatically sort your emails into different categories, with easy access to your primary emails, transactions, updates and promotions, depending on what you’re looking for.

That’s the idea, anyway. The reality isn’t quite as impressive, with Apple Mail often misinterpreting your emails and putting them into the wrong categories. It can also make finding a specific email harder to find at a glance – the total opposite of what the functionality should do.

While users have flocked to third-party alternatives for email, they don’t need to; there’s an easy way to disable the new Categories functionality in the Apple Mail app in iOS 18, and it only takes a few taps. Here’s how to do it. 

What you’ll need: 

  • An iPhone running iOS 18
  • The Apple Mail app

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Mail app on your iPhone.
  2. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner.
  3. Tap List View.
  4. Enjoy the old-style Mail app.

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Mail app on your iPhone

    The first step is to open the Apple Mail app on your iPhone running iOS 18.How to remove Apple Mail categories step 1

  2. Step
    2

    Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner

    From the Inbox view in the Mail app, tap the three dots in the upper-right corner to access settings. 
    How to remove Apple Mail categories step 2

  3. Step
    3

    Tap List View

    From the pop-up settings menu, tap List View to revert to the old-style Mail app layout.How to remove Apple Mail categories step 3

  4. Step
    4

    Enjoy the old-style Mail app

    Once tapped, you should see the new, slightly annoying, categories disappear, with your inbox displaying all emails in chronological order in the same way that it did back in iOS 17.

    If you ever want to try categories again, simply follow the steps above and tap Categories to enable the functionality.How to remove Apple Mail categories step 4

FAQ

Can I also remove the category icons in the Mail app?

While you can revert to the old-style layout in the Mail app, the category icons (which appear on the left of emails) can’t be disabled at the time of writing.

Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 16 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

