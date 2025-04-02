How to turn off Apple Mail categories in iOS 18

iOS 18 introduced iPhone users to Apple Intelligence for the first time, and the AI functionality is present throughout the operating system – including in places where it isn’t really wanted.

That’s particularly true if you’re a long-time user of the first-party Apple Mail app, which saw a massive change with iOS 18. Like competitor Gmail, Apple has attempted to automatically sort your emails into different categories, with easy access to your primary emails, transactions, updates and promotions, depending on what you’re looking for.

That’s the idea, anyway. The reality isn’t quite as impressive, with Apple Mail often misinterpreting your emails and putting them into the wrong categories. It can also make finding a specific email harder to find at a glance – the total opposite of what the functionality should do.

While users have flocked to third-party alternatives for email, they don’t need to; there’s an easy way to disable the new Categories functionality in the Apple Mail app in iOS 18, and it only takes a few taps. Here’s how to do it.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 18

The Apple Mail app

The Short Version

Open the Mail app on your iPhone. Tap the three dots in the upper-right corner. Tap List View. Enjoy the old-style Mail app.