How to turn off Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries

Apple Intelligence is finally available on iPhones, and it comes with a bevvy of new features, from writing tools that rewrite your text messages to notification summaries that intelligently summarise groups of notifications to help you catch up at a glance – in theory, anyway.

In reality, the Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries are a little hit-and-miss, often missing the nuance of the messages it intends to summarise – so much so that users are wondering if there’s a way to disable the tech. The good news? There is.

Here, we show you exactly how you can disable the Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries if you’re finding them too inaccurate or possibly a little annoying. If you’re unsure whether your iPhone supports Apple Intelligence, we’ve got you covered there too.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone running iOS 18.1

Support for Apple Intelligence

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Notifications. Tap Notification Summaries. Toggle off Notification Summaries. Optional: Turn off Summaries for specific apps.