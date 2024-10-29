How to turn off Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries
Apple Intelligence is finally available on iPhones, and it comes with a bevvy of new features, from writing tools that rewrite your text messages to notification summaries that intelligently summarise groups of notifications to help you catch up at a glance – in theory, anyway.
In reality, the Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries are a little hit-and-miss, often missing the nuance of the messages it intends to summarise – so much so that users are wondering if there’s a way to disable the tech. The good news? There is.
Here, we show you exactly how you can disable the Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries if you’re finding them too inaccurate or possibly a little annoying. If you’re unsure whether your iPhone supports Apple Intelligence, we’ve got you covered there too.
What you’ll need:
- An iPhone running iOS 18.1
- Support for Apple Intelligence
The Short Version
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap Notifications.
- Tap Notification Summaries.
- Toggle off Notification Summaries.
- Optional: Turn off Summaries for specific apps.
Step
1
Open the Settings app
The first step is to open the Settings app on your iPhone running iOS 18.1. This is the app icon with the cogwheel if you’re unfamiliar.
Step
2
Tap Notifications
From the main Settings app menu, scroll down to the Notifications section. Tap it to continue.
Step
3
Tap Summarize Previews
At the top of the Notification settings menu, you should see Summarize Previews. Tap that.
Step
4
Toggle off Summarize Previews
To completely disable the Apple Intelligence Notification Summaries, simply toggle off Summarize Previews.
Step
5
Optional: Turn off Summaries for specific apps
If you only want to disable Notification Summaries for specific apps, like Messages or WhatsApp, leave the main setting on and toggle off the apps you’d like to disable.
Troubleshooting
This could be because you’ve not updated to iOS 18.1, but it’s also worth noting that Apple Intelligence only supports US English for now. A wider rollout is expected soon, but you can access it in some regions now by changing your iPhone’s region to the US.