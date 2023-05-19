Smartphone notifications represent a handy way to get a heads up about the weather, incoming messages or new lives available in Candy Crush – but what happens when it all gets a little too much? Some apps send out far too many notifications, after all.

Sure, there are ways to quickly dismiss incoming notifications and even temporarily pause them using Do Not Disturb, but what about those truly annoying notifications that serve no purpose?

Maybe it’s a daily reminder from an app to be mindful after dabbling in mental well-being during the depths of lockdown, or maybe it’s just a barrage of annoying deal notifications from Just Eat when you’re trying to eat healthy.

Whatever it might be, the good news is that you can silence them permanently or customise the kinds of notifications the app in question delivers from your Android phone’s Settings app.

If you want to regain control of your unruly notifications, here’s how to turn off specific app notifications on Android.

Just as a side note: we’ve used the Honor Magic 5 Pro running MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13 for the tutorial, so while the steps may vary slightly depending on the UI of the smartphone you’re using, the general concept is universal.

What you’ll need:

An Android smartphone

The Short Version

Open the Settings app. Tap Apps. Tap Apps (again). Tap the app delivering the annoying notifications. Tap Notifications. Toggle off Allow notifications.

£2.56 NordVPN Deal NordVPN’s is now offering up to 66% off the 2- year plan along with 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout! NordVPN

CODE: TrustedReviews

from £2.56/mo Buy now

How to turn off app notifications on Android