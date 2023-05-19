Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to turn off app notifications on Android

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Smartphone notifications represent a handy way to get a heads up about the weather, incoming messages or new lives available in Candy Crush – but what happens when it all gets a little too much? Some apps send out far too many notifications, after all. 

Sure, there are ways to quickly dismiss incoming notifications and even temporarily pause them using Do Not Disturb, but what about those truly annoying notifications that serve no purpose? 

Maybe it’s a daily reminder from an app to be mindful after dabbling in mental well-being during the depths of lockdown, or maybe it’s just a barrage of annoying deal notifications from Just Eat when you’re trying to eat healthy. 

Whatever it might be, the good news is that you can silence them permanently or customise the kinds of notifications the app in question delivers from your Android phone’s Settings app.

If you want to regain control of your unruly notifications, here’s how to turn off specific app notifications on Android.

Just as a side note: we’ve used the Honor Magic 5 Pro running MagicOS 7.1 based on Android 13 for the tutorial, so while the steps may vary slightly depending on the UI of the smartphone you’re using, the general concept is universal. 

What you’ll need: 

  • An Android smartphone

The Short Version 

  1. Open the Settings app.
  2. Tap Apps.
  3. Tap Apps (again).
  4. Tap the app delivering the annoying notifications.
  5. Tap Notifications.
  6. Toggle off Allow notifications.
£2.56 NordVPN Deal

£2.56 NordVPN Deal

NordVPN’s is now offering up to  66% off the 2- year plan along with 3 months free using code TrustedReviews at checkout!

  • NordVPN
  • CODE: TrustedReviews
  • from £2.56/mo
Buy now

How to turn off app notifications on Android

  1. Step
    1

    Open the Settings app

    The first step is to locate and open the Settings app on your smartphone. If you’re unsure, it’s usually an app icon featuring a cogwheel. Android Settings app icon

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Apps

    Scroll through the Settings app until you find the Apps sub-menu. Tap it.Apps menu in the Settings app

  3. Step
    3

    Tap Apps (again)

    Within the Apps settings, there’s another App menu – tap that to access a complete list of all the first- and third-party apps currently installed on your smartphone. Apps sub-menu

  4. Step
    4

    Tap the app delivering the annoying notifications

    Scroll through the alphabetical list of apps until you find the app delivering those pesky notifications, and tap its app icon. List of installed apps on Android

  5. Step
    5

    Tap Notifications

    From this menu, you can control most aspects of the app in question, from clearing the data and uninstalling the app to controlling the permissions and notifications it can deliver. Tap the Notifications menu to get started. Individual app settings menu

  6. Step
    6

    Toggle off Allow notifications

    From here, toggle off Allow notifications to stop the annoying barrage immediately. Depending on the app, you may also be able to disable specific types of notifications from the app rather than stopping them all – ideal for apps like Twitter, where you can disable news notifications but keep interaction notifications on.Disable app notifications

Troubleshooting

Can I turn off all notifications at once on Android?

No, there’s not currently any way to disable all incoming notifications permanently – you’ll have to disable them on a one-by-one basis.

How can I temporarily disable notifications on Android?

If you simply want to temporarily disable incoming notifications, say if you’re in a meeting or at the cinema, you can enable Do Not Disturb mode. It’s usually indicated by a moon or no-entry symbol on most Android smartphones. 

You might like…

How to turn off Shelf on OnePlus and Oppo phones

How to turn off Shelf on OnePlus and Oppo phones

Lewis Painter 54 mins ago
How to set up Face Unlock on the Google Pixel 7a

How to set up Face Unlock on the Google Pixel 7a

Max Parker 1 week ago
How to enable the 90Hz screen option on the Pixel 7a

How to enable the 90Hz screen option on the Pixel 7a

Max Parker 1 week ago
Google I/O 2023: How to watch & what to expect

Google I/O 2023: How to watch & what to expect

Lewis Painter 1 week ago
How to set a song as a ringtone on iPhone for free

How to set a song as a ringtone on iPhone for free

Lewis Painter 2 weeks ago
How to sign up to Bluesky

How to sign up to Bluesky

Gemma Ryles 2 weeks ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor
Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.