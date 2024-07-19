How to turn motion smoothing off on LG TVs

Most people turn their TVs on and don’t tend to change either the picture or the settings, and some people don’t know how to navigate the settings of TVs to figure out what they need to do.

Motion smoothing, technically referred to as MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) or more colloquially known as the Soap Opera Effect (SOE), can affect picture quality in unwated ways, adding blurring, noise, or breaking up the picture signal when it’s turned on.

If that’s an issue you’re currently experience on your LG TV, turning off the motion smoothing (known as TruMotion on LG TVs) may help the picture performance. Here’s how to turn off motion smoothing on LG TVs.

What you’ll need

An LG TV

The Short Version

Go to the menu settings

Select the Picture menu

Go to Advanced Settings

Choose the Clarity setting

Toggle TruMotion on or off