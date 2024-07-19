Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to turn motion smoothing off on LG TVs

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Most people turn their TVs on and don’t tend to change either the picture or the settings, and some people don’t know how to navigate the settings of TVs to figure out what they need to do.

Motion smoothing, technically referred to as MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) or more colloquially known as the Soap Opera Effect (SOE), can affect picture quality in unwated ways, adding blurring, noise, or breaking up the picture signal when it’s turned on.

If that’s an issue you’re currently experience on your LG TV, turning off the motion smoothing (known as TruMotion on LG TVs) may help the picture performance. Here’s how to turn off motion smoothing on LG TVs.

What you’ll need

  • An LG TV

The Short Version

  • Go to the menu settings
  • Select the Picture menu
  • Go to Advanced Settings
  • Choose the Clarity setting
  • Toggle TruMotion on or off

  1. Step
    1

    Go to the Menu settings

    You can get to the menu settings through one of two ways. Press the menu button on the LG remote and it’ll bring up the quick menu from which you can select the icon that looks like a cog and that’ll you take you the settings.

    A quicker way is to long press on the same menu button, and that’ll instantly take you to menus.LG TV motion smoothing webOS

  2. Step
    2

    Select the Picture menu

    Once you’ve got to the main settings menu, the Picture menu will be the first one at the top. Click on that.LG TV motion smoothing Picture setting

  3. Step
    3

    Go to Advanced settings

    From there you’ll need to go to the bottom of the list and select Advanced SettingsLG TV motion smoothing advanced settings

  4. Step
    4

    Go to Clarity

    From within the Advanced Settings menu, at the bottom is the Clarity setting. Click on thatLG TV motion smoothing clarity settings

  5. Step
    5

    Head to the TruMotion setting

    Head to the TruMotion setting, which covers motion smoothing on LG TVs. LG TV motion smoothing TruMotion

  6. Step
    6

    Turn TruMotion off

    There are several options to pick from that includes Cinematic Movement or Natural, but what you’re looking for is ‘off’. We would say though that LG’s motion smoothing has become very good, especially on its LG OLED TVs, introducing few picture artifacts. It’s one of the motion settings you may want to consider leaving on if you have no problem with it.LG TV motion smoothing TruMotion settings

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

