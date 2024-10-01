How to try Apple Intelligence on your iPhone right now

One of the standout features rolling out with iOS 18 this year is Apple Intelligence. Here’s how to get it right now.

Apple Intelligence is Apple’s take on an AI assistant for the iPhone. Arriving with the iOS 18.1 beta, the feature will initially include Clean Up, Create A Memory Movie and Natural Language Search in Photos, as well as Smart Reply and Summaries in Mail and Messages, Siri enhancements, Writing Tools and more.

Keep reading to learn how to access Apple Intelligence on your iPhone right now.

What you’ll need

An iPhone 15 Pro or later

iOS 18.1 or later

Both your device and Siri set to supported languages

4GB of on-device storage

The Short Version

Open Settings Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri Tap Join The Apple Intelligence Waitlist