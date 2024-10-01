How to try Apple Intelligence on your iPhone right now
One of the standout features rolling out with iOS 18 this year is Apple Intelligence. Here’s how to get it right now.
Apple Intelligence is Apple’s take on an AI assistant for the iPhone. Arriving with the iOS 18.1 beta, the feature will initially include Clean Up, Create A Memory Movie and Natural Language Search in Photos, as well as Smart Reply and Summaries in Mail and Messages, Siri enhancements, Writing Tools and more.
Keep reading to learn how to access Apple Intelligence on your iPhone right now.
What you’ll need
- An iPhone 15 Pro or later
- iOS 18.1 or later
- Both your device and Siri set to supported languages
- 4GB of on-device storage
The Short Version
- Open Settings
- Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri
- Tap Join The Apple Intelligence Waitlist
How to try Apple Intelligence on your iPhone right now
Step
1
Open Settings
Make sure your phone is running either the iOS 18.1 beta or the full version of the software.
Step
2
Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri
You may need to scroll down a bit to find this option.
Step
3
Tap Join The Apple Intelligence Waitlist
You should receive a notification within a few hours, but wait times can vary. Once you receive a notification, you can activate Apple Intelligence and download Apple Intelligence models onto your phone.
We’ve already completed this step which is why our screenshot looks a bit different but this is what you should see once Apple Intelligence is all set up.
Troubleshooting
Apple Intelligence requires a certain amount of processing power to run. For this reason, the feature is only available on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro.
Your device also needs to be running iOS 18.1 or later and match the other requirements listed in the ‘What you’ll need’ section further up in this guide.
Apple Intelligence will also only be available from launch if both your device and Siri languages are set to English (US). From December, Apple will increase support to cover English (Australia), English (Canada), English (New Zealand), English (South Africa) and English (UK).
Apple also plans to add more languages in 2025, including Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese and more.