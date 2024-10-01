Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to try Apple Intelligence on your iPhone right now

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

One of the standout features rolling out with iOS 18 this year is Apple Intelligence. Here’s how to get it right now. 

Apple Intelligence is Apple’s take on an AI assistant for the iPhone. Arriving with the iOS 18.1 beta, the feature will initially include Clean Up, Create A Memory Movie and Natural Language Search in Photos, as well as Smart Reply and Summaries in Mail and Messages, Siri enhancements, Writing Tools and more. 

Keep reading to learn how to access Apple Intelligence on your iPhone right now. 

What you’ll need 

  • An iPhone 15 Pro or later 
  • iOS 18.1 or later 
  • Both your device and Siri set to supported languages 
  • 4GB of on-device storage 

The Short Version 

  1. Open Settings 
  2. Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri 
  3. Tap Join The Apple Intelligence Waitlist

How to try Apple Intelligence on your iPhone right now

  Step
    1

    Open Settings

    Make sure your phone is running either the iOS 18.1 beta or the full version of the software.How to try Apple Intelligence on your iPhone right now

  Step
    2

    Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri

    You may need to scroll down a bit to find this option. How to try Apple Intelligence on your iPhone right now

  Step
    3

    Tap Join The Apple Intelligence Waitlist

    You should receive a notification within a few hours, but wait times can vary. Once you receive a notification, you can activate Apple Intelligence and download Apple Intelligence models onto your phone.  

    We’ve already completed this step which is why our screenshot looks a bit different but this is what you should see once Apple Intelligence is all set up. How to try Apple Intelligence on your iPhone right now

Troubleshooting

Which iPhone models support Apple Intelligence?

Apple Intelligence requires a certain amount of processing power to run. For this reason, the feature is only available on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro. 

Your device also needs to be running iOS 18.1 or later and match the other requirements listed in the ‘What you’ll need’ section further up in this guide.

Which languages are supported?

Apple Intelligence will also only be available from launch if both your device and Siri languages are set to English (US). From December, Apple will increase support to cover English (Australia), English (Canada), English (New Zealand), English (South Africa) and English (UK). 

Apple also plans to add more languages in 2025, including Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese and more. 

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

