How to transfer Whatsapp messages from iOS to Android
Making the leap from iOS to Android? You might be interested to know if it’s possible to move your WhatsApp chats over to your new phone. Here’s how to do it and what you can transfer.
WhatsApp makes it possible to transfer most of your data from iOS to Android – and vice versa.
This includes account information, profile images, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media and settings. Your call history, display name and statuses cannot be moved over.
The process is possible on any Android phone, though Samsung offers its own way of doing it with Smart Switch. If you’ve recently picked up a Galaxy handset, it be might be preferred to use the Samsung Smart Switch method instead.
For everyone else, follow the steps below to transfer your data from your old iPhone to your shiny new Android.
What you’ll need:
- An iPhone with WhatsApp version 2.21.160.17 or above installed
- A brand new or factory reset Android running Android 12 or above
The Short Version
- Follow the device setup process on your Android
- Use a cable to connect your phones when you reach the Copy Apps And Data screen
- Keep your iPhone unlocked and proceed through the copying screens
- Scan the QR code with the iPhone camera
- Open WhatsApp for iOS to export data
- Disconnect the cable and sign in to WhatsApp on your Android using the same number
Step
1
Follow the device setup process on your Android phone
You’ll need to be setting your Android up as new to complete this process.
Step
2
When the Copy Apps And Data screen appears, connect your Android and iPhone with a USB-C to Lightning cable
Make sure your iPhone is unlocked when you do this and tap Trust on the iPhone if prompted.
Step
3
Proceed through the copying screens
You’ll need to make sure your iPhone remains unlocked the entire time.
Step
4
When prompted, use the iPhone camera to scan the QR code
The code will be displayed on your Android.
Step
5
Open WhatsApp on your iPhone to export data
Disconnect the cable when the transfer is complete.
Step
6
Open WhatsApp on your Android and sign in
You will need to use the same phone number you used on your old device.
Troubleshooting
Transferring your data locally via a cable means that none of your chats are stored on the cloud and that WhatsApp can’t see the data you transfer.
You can also backup data to the cloud yourself using Chat Backup.
Yes, your chats will remain on your iPhone unless you wipe them or delete WhatsApp.