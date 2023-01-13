How to transfer Whatsapp messages from iOS to Android

Making the leap from iOS to Android? You might be interested to know if it’s possible to move your WhatsApp chats over to your new phone. Here’s how to do it and what you can transfer.

WhatsApp makes it possible to transfer most of your data from iOS to Android – and vice versa.

This includes account information, profile images, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media and settings. Your call history, display name and statuses cannot be moved over.

The process is possible on any Android phone, though Samsung offers its own way of doing it with Smart Switch. If you’ve recently picked up a Galaxy handset, it be might be preferred to use the Samsung Smart Switch method instead.

For everyone else, follow the steps below to transfer your data from your old iPhone to your shiny new Android.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone with WhatsApp version 2.21.160.17 or above installed

A brand new or factory reset Android running Android 12 or above

The Short Version

Follow the device setup process on your Android Use a cable to connect your phones when you reach the Copy Apps And Data screen Keep your iPhone unlocked and proceed through the copying screens Scan the QR code with the iPhone camera Open WhatsApp for iOS to export data Disconnect the cable and sign in to WhatsApp on your Android using the same number