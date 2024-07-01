Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to track your sleep on Apple Watch

Maintaining a good sleep schedule is an essential part of building healthy habits. 

Modern technology has made it easier than ever before to keep tabs on the amount of sleep and the quality of sleep you’re getting each night. While you can start by tracking your sleep on your iPhone, wearing an Apple Watch will give you even more insight into your health when you’re snoozing away. 

Keep reading to learn how to track your sleep on an Apple Watch. 

What you’ll need 

  • An iPhone
  • An Apple Watch

The Short Version 

  1. Open the My Watch app on your iPhone 
  2. Tap Sleep 
  3. Toggle Track Sleep With Apple Watch on

How to track your sleep on Apple Watch

  1. Step
    1

    Open the My Watch app on your iPhone 

    This is the app used to change watch faces and manage watch app settings on your phone. How to track your sleep on Apple Watch

  2. Step
    2

    Tap Sleep 

    You might need to scroll down to find this option. How to track your sleep on Apple Watch

  3. Step
    3

    Toggle Track Sleep With Apple Watch on

    You can also click the Manage Sleep Focus In Settings option to customise your sleep schedule or head to the Health app for a more in-depth look at your sleep habits. How to track your sleep on Apple Watch

Troubleshooting

How to set up sleep tracking on the iPhone

If you haven’t set up the Sleep feature on your iPhone, you’ll need to do this first.

Head into the Health app, locate Sleep and tap Get Started. Then, follow the instructions on the screen to set up sleep tracking on your iPhone.

How to edit your sleep schedule on the Apple Watch

You can edit your sleep schedule on your iPhone or directly on your Apple Watch.

To edit it using your Apple Watch, open the Sleep app on your watch and tap the sleep alarm icon in the top left corner. Make any adjustments to your sleep schedule – including Wake Up and Bedtime times and alarms – and tap the left arrow in the top left corner to save the changes.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

