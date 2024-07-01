How to track your sleep on Apple Watch

Maintaining a good sleep schedule is an essential part of building healthy habits.

Modern technology has made it easier than ever before to keep tabs on the amount of sleep and the quality of sleep you’re getting each night. While you can start by tracking your sleep on your iPhone, wearing an Apple Watch will give you even more insight into your health when you’re snoozing away.

Keep reading to learn how to track your sleep on an Apple Watch.

What you’ll need

An iPhone

An Apple Watch

The Short Version

Open the My Watch app on your iPhone Tap Sleep Toggle Track Sleep With Apple Watch on