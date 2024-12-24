How to track Santa on iPhone or Android

Let your kids follow Santa’s journey around the world on Christmas Eve with a dedicated iPhone or Android tracker.

There are a few ways to track Santa’s sleigh via an iPhone or Android smartphone, with dedicated Santa tracker apps and websites to choose from.

We’ve detailed the best ways to track Father Christmas on his Christmas Eve journey below, so your kids can easily follow his route throughout the day.

What you’ll need:

An iPhone or Android

Wi-Fi or mobile network connection

The short version:

Open either the iPhone App Store or Android’s Google Play Store

Tap Search

Type Norad tracks Santa Claus

Download the Norad Santa tracker app

Tap the Norad app

Step

1 Open either the iPhone App Store or Android’s Google Play Store We will demonstrate using an iPhone, however the steps are exactly the same when using the Google Play Store on an Android smartphone. Step

2 Tap Search On the App Store you’ll find this at the bottom right corner of the screen. The search icon on the Google Play Store app is also at the bottom but more towards the centre of the panel. Step

3 Type Norad Santa tracker Use your on screen keyboard to search for this, then tap the search button. Step

4 Download the Norad Santa Tracker app There are a few other options to choose from, however one of the most popular apps is the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)’s own Santa Tracker which includes mini games, Christmas playlists and more.



Scroll down to our Troubleshooting section where we’ve listed other options that might be of interest.

Step

5 Tap the Norad Santa Tracker app To find the Santa Tracker app once it has downloaded, you will see it on your home screen or by searching through your app library.