How to track Santa on iPhone or Android

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Let your kids follow Santa’s journey around the world on Christmas Eve with a dedicated iPhone or Android tracker.

There are a few ways to track Santa’s sleigh via an iPhone or Android smartphone, with dedicated Santa tracker apps and websites to choose from. 

We’ve detailed the best ways to track Father Christmas on his Christmas Eve journey below, so your kids can easily follow his route throughout the day.

What you’ll need:

  • An iPhone or Android
  • Wi-Fi or mobile network connection

The short version:

  • Open either the iPhone App Store or Android’s Google Play Store
  • Tap Search
  • Type Norad tracks Santa Claus
  • Download the Norad Santa tracker app
  • Tap the Norad app

  1. Step
    1

    Open either the iPhone App Store or Android’s Google Play Store

    We will demonstrate using an iPhone, however the steps are exactly the same when using the Google Play Store on an Android smartphone.iPhone Home Screen with App Store highlighted

  2. Step
    2

    On the App Store you’ll find this at the bottom right corner of the screen. The search icon on the Google Play Store app is also at the bottom but more towards the centre of the panel.iPhone App Store search icon

  3. Step
    3

    Type Norad Santa tracker

    Use your on screen keyboard to search for this, then tap the search button.App Store search page with Norad Tracks Santa Claus in search bar

  4. Step
    4

    Download the Norad Santa Tracker app

    There are a few other options to choose from, however one of the most popular apps is the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)’s own Santa Tracker which includes mini games, Christmas playlists and more.

    Scroll down to our Troubleshooting section where we’ve listed other options that might be of interest.
    Norad Tracks Santa Claus app on App Store

  5. Step
    5

    Tap the Norad Santa Tracker app

    To find the Santa Tracker app once it has downloaded, you will see it on your home screen or by searching through your app library.iPhone Home Screen with Norad Santa Tracker app

Troubleshooting

Are there other apps or websites that can be used to track Santa?

Yes, there are plenty of other apps and websites to choose from. There’s Santa Tracker by Dualverse, as shown below, which is both an iOS and Android app. This is a great choice too as it allows you to track Santa even in the build-up to Christmas. To download this, follow the steps above but instead search for “Santa Tracker”.

If you’d prefer not to download an app, then you can visit Google’s own Santa Tracker site https://santatracker.google.com/ which is packed with mini games and even kid-friendly lessons on how to code. Dualverse Santa Tracker app via App Store

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

