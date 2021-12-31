 large image

How to get the Tomb Raider trilogy completely free on PC right now

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Epic Games is rounding out its festive giveaways with an absolute doozy. The modern Tomb Raider Trilogy is currently completely free to download for PC gamers.

The Tomb Raider (2013) reboot and the acclaimed sequels Rise of the Tomb Raider and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, along with all of the downloadable content expansions and bonus outfits, can be had gratis right now.

All you need is an Epic Games Store account and a PC capable of handling the trio, and you can download everything to your hard drive. From there, you’ll be able to have a step back into Lara Croft’s shoes and raid some relics once more time.

Simply follow this link in order to get the generous New Year’s Eve freebie featuring one of gaming’s all-time iconic characters.

Our review of the 2013 reprise stated: “Tomb Raider does exactly what a reboot should do: it surprises, thrills and builds a great foundation for further adventures. While it owes a debt to the Uncharted series, it has its own darker, grittier style and superior combat, and at its best the action is as good as anything out there. There’s very little not to love about the new Tomb Raider, and the new Lara has a bright future ahead of her.”

That proclamation proved to be the case, with 2016’s Rise of the Tomb Raider arguably surpassing the reboot, with our reviewer simply saying: “Rise of the Tomb Raider takes everything that was successful in the 2013 reboot, including its stunning graphics and reimagined Lara, and takes it one step further.”

The last instalment of any trilogy is often the hardest (except if you’re The Lord of the Rings), and that proved to be the case with ‘Shadow’. The 2018 edition earned a modest 3.5 review and was criticised for its “weak, disjointed and throwaway” narrative.

The offer is available until January 6, so there’s still a week to go if you need to focus on freeing up some of that hard-drive space.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
