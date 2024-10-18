Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This is the best way to make pizza in an air fryer

Reece Bithrey By Reece Bithrey linkedin Contact via linkedin
Contributor

Knowing how to make pizza in an air fryer is a seriously useful skill, especially if you don’t want to go through the rigmarole of making one in an oven, or just want to make a smaller portion quickly.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to make pizza from scratch or the easiest way to reheat leftovers in your air fryer so they’re ready to go in a matter of moments.

You can also find out how to stop an air fryer from smelling and find the best air fryers from the numerous models we’ve reviewed.

What you’ll need

The Short Version

  1. Preheat your air fryer to its maximum temperature
  2. Roll the base out to your desired size, and add it onto the crisper plate
  3. Part-bake your base at your air fryer’s highest temperature for two and a half minutes.
  4. Add your desired toppings
  5. Cook at your air fryer’s highest temperature for a further six minutes
  6. To reheat pizza once cooked, cook at 170°C for three minutes

  1. Step
    1

    Preheat your air fryer to its maximum temperature

    The first task here is to pre-heat your air fryer to its maximum possible temperature on its conventional ‘Air Fry’ setting. In our case, it was 210°C, although if yours only goes to 200°C or up to 230°C, that’s perfectly fine.Control Panel - Ninja Air Fryer MAX PRO 6.2L AF180UK

  2. Step
    2

    Roll the base out to your desired size, and add it onto the crisper plate

    The next step is to roll the base out to the size you want and place it onto your air fryer’s crisper plate. Make sure to spray the crisper plate lightly with oil to make the dough easier to remove, and for crispier results. You’re best sticking to plain oil, as some cooking sprays have additives that don’t play nicely with air fryers.How To Make Pizza In An Air Fryer 1

  3. Step
    3

    Part-bake your base at your air fryer’s highest temperature for two and a half minutes

    Next, program your air fryer to its maximum temperature and cook the base for two and a half minutes. This solidifies the dough and allows it to puff up.How To Make Pizza In An Air Fryer 2

  4. Step
    4

    Add your desired toppings

    Once the base has been partially baked, take the basket out and assemble your pizza, adding base sauce and your desired toppings.How To Make Pizza In An Air Fryer 3

  5. Step
    5

    Cook at your air fryer’s highest temperature for a further six minutes

    Now you’ve added your toppings, put your assembled pizza back in your air fryer basket and cook at your air fryer’s highest temperature for a further six minutes.How To Make Pizza In An Air Fryer 4

  6. Step
    6

    To reheat pizza once cooked, cook at 170°C for three minutes

    If you want to reheat pizza slices, place in your air fryer basket and cook at 170°C for a few minutes. This will warm the pizza, making it crispy and as good as new.How To Make Pizza In An Air Fryer 6

FAQs

Can I use fresh pizza dough in an air fryer?

Yes, you can – just make sure it has been left to prove as required before you cook it.

