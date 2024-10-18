This is the best way to make pizza in an air fryer

Knowing how to make pizza in an air fryer is a seriously useful skill, especially if you don’t want to go through the rigmarole of making one in an oven, or just want to make a smaller portion quickly.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to make pizza from scratch or the easiest way to reheat leftovers in your air fryer so they’re ready to go in a matter of moments.

You can also find out how to stop an air fryer from smelling and find the best air fryers from the numerous models we’ve reviewed.

What you’ll need

An air fryer (we used the Ninja Air Fryer Max Pro 6.2L AF180UK)

Ready-rolled pizza dough

Toppings of choice

The Short Version

Preheat your air fryer to its maximum temperature Roll the base out to your desired size, and add it onto the crisper plate Part-bake your base at your air fryer’s highest temperature for two and a half minutes. Add your desired toppings Cook at your air fryer’s highest temperature for a further six minutes To reheat pizza once cooked, cook at 170°C for three minutes

Step

1 Preheat your air fryer to its maximum temperature The first task here is to pre-heat your air fryer to its maximum possible temperature on its conventional ‘Air Fry’ setting. In our case, it was 210°C, although if yours only goes to 200°C or up to 230°C, that’s perfectly fine. Step

2 Roll the base out to your desired size, and add it onto the crisper plate The next step is to roll the base out to the size you want and place it onto your air fryer’s crisper plate. Make sure to spray the crisper plate lightly with oil to make the dough easier to remove, and for crispier results. You’re best sticking to plain oil, as some cooking sprays have additives that don’t play nicely with air fryers. Step

3 Part-bake your base at your air fryer’s highest temperature for two and a half minutes Next, program your air fryer to its maximum temperature and cook the base for two and a half minutes. This solidifies the dough and allows it to puff up. Step

4 Add your desired toppings Once the base has been partially baked, take the basket out and assemble your pizza, adding base sauce and your desired toppings. Step

5 Cook at your air fryer’s highest temperature for a further six minutes Now you’ve added your toppings, put your assembled pizza back in your air fryer basket and cook at your air fryer’s highest temperature for a further six minutes. Step

6 To reheat pizza once cooked, cook at 170°C for three minutes If you want to reheat pizza slices, place in your air fryer basket and cook at 170°C for a few minutes. This will warm the pizza, making it crispy and as good as new.