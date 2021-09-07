How to watch The Matrix 4 Resurrections teasers – see Keanu’s Neo in first footage

When The Matrix first arrived in 1999, it was accompanied by a cryptic promotional website; whatisthematrix.com. It was one of the first times the web had really been used in such an effective manner to promote a new film.

With the fourth movie in the series scheduled to drop next year, the site is back online with the first footage from The Matrix Resurrections.

Those logging on to whatisthematrix.com will face the same choice young Mr. “Neo” Anderson did all those years ago. Will you take the red pill or the blue pill? As before red shows you how deep the rabbit hole goes, while blue pill keeps the true reality at bay.

Cleverly, both options will present you with new footage from The Matrix Resurrections. The red pill pulls back the curtain on The Matrix, accompanied by the Morpheus-like voice of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who was the lead in the new Candyman movie, with an aesthetic very much reminiscent of the iconic luminous green lettering made famous by the original.

“This is the moment for you to show us what is real,” the voiceover begins. “Right now you believe it’s…” before spookily quoting the current time of day… “…but that couldn’t be further from the truth. Could be this is the first day of the rest of your life, but if you want it, you gotta fight for it.”

Interspersed with very brief pieces of footage from the film, the teaser ends by promising a full trailer in just two days time. That’s this Thursday September 9! Exciting!

Selecting the blue pill, presents a different reality. Our current one. We won’t give too much away, so would encourage you to give it a try for yourselves.

