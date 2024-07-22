Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

How to test the read and write speeds of your SD card

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re looking to test the read and write speed on an SD card, you’ve come to the right place.

You can find the read and write speed of your SD card printed on the card, but you can also experience those speeds yourself using a device you probably already have at home – your PC. Windows 10 and 11 offer a built-in tool that allows you to monitor the read and write speeds of your SD cards on your PC or laptop in real-time.

Keep reading to learn how to test your own SD cards at home.

What you’ll need 

  • An SD card 
  • A laptop or PC running Windows 10 or later 

The Short Version 

  1. Open up Task Manager
  2. Go to the Performance tab
  3. Select your SD card
  4. Look toward the bottom of the screen
Get the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Air Fryer for just £119

Get the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Air Fryer for just £119

Get a certified refurbished Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Air Fryer for just £119 directly from Ninja’s official eBay outlet. Ninja explains its certified refurbished products are returned goods that have been inspected, cleaned and tested, and include all the original accessories and a one-year warranty.

  • eBay
  • Was £249.99
  • Now £119
View Deal

How to test the read and write speeds of your SD card

  1. Step
    1

    Open up Task Manager

    You can find this app pre-installed on any Windows PC. You’ll also want to insert your SD card into the slot on your laptop if you haven’t already done so. How to test the read and write speeds of your SD card

  2. Step
    2

    Go to the Performance tab

    This is the tab on the left hand side of the Task Manager. If you’re not sure which is which, just hover over the icons until you find the one labelled Performance. How to test the read and write speeds of your SD card

  3. Step
    3

    Select your SD card

    If you’re not sure which one is your SD card, you can check in the File Explorer. Alternatively, you can disconnect and reconnect your SD card and check the notification in the bottom right corner. How to test the read and write speeds of your SD card

  4. Step
    4

    Look toward the bottom of the screen

    This is where you’ll find the read and write speeds! Transfer files to/from the SD card to see these numbers change in real-time. How to test the read and write speeds of your SD card

Troubleshooting

How to test the read and write speeds of your SD card in more detail

If you want to learn more about your SD card, including more in-depth results for your read and write tests, you may want to look into investing in third-party software designed for this purpose.

What if there’s no SD slot on your computer

If your laptop doesn’t include an SD slot, we’d recommend picking up a card reader or adapter that supports SD cards.

You might like…

How to turn motion smoothing off on LG TVs

How to turn motion smoothing off on LG TVs

Kob Monney 3 days ago
How to install the iPadOS 18 public beta on your iPad

How to install the iPadOS 18 public beta on your iPad

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
How to keep your home cool in a heatwave

How to keep your home cool in a heatwave

David Ludlow 3 days ago
How to install the iOS 18 public beta on your iPhone

How to install the iOS 18 public beta on your iPhone

Lewis Painter 3 days ago
How to get a free trial of Amazon Prime in time for Prime Day 2024

How to get a free trial of Amazon Prime in time for Prime Day 2024

Jessica Gorringe 1 week ago
How to change the default font in Microsoft Word

How to change the default font in Microsoft Word

Jessica Gorringe 1 week ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words