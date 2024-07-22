How to test the read and write speeds of your SD card

If you’re looking to test the read and write speed on an SD card, you’ve come to the right place.

You can find the read and write speed of your SD card printed on the card, but you can also experience those speeds yourself using a device you probably already have at home – your PC. Windows 10 and 11 offer a built-in tool that allows you to monitor the read and write speeds of your SD cards on your PC or laptop in real-time.

Keep reading to learn how to test your own SD cards at home.

What you’ll need

An SD card

A laptop or PC running Windows 10 or later

The Short Version

Open up Task Manager Go to the Performance tab Select your SD card Look toward the bottom of the screen

Get the Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Air Fryer for just £119 Get a certified refurbished Ninja Speedi 10-in-1 Air Fryer for just £119 directly from Ninja’s official eBay outlet. Ninja explains its certified refurbished products are returned goods that have been inspected, cleaned and tested, and include all the original accessories and a one-year warranty. eBay

Was £249.99

Now £119 View Deal