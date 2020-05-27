On a Zoom or Teams meeting with a colleague who won’t stop moving those damn slides along on their shared screen? Whether you’re not able to keep up in the moment or a whole plethora of other reasons you might want to know how to take a screenshot on Windows, we’ve got you covered.

Taking a screenshot on Windows seems like it’s been around since like forever. However, not everyone might have had a good reason to use it.

Thankfully, if you are a beginner, Windows makes it easy – it some cases it’s basically just the press of one button. Windows also offer more complex solutions for more specific needs, and all are super useful.

A slightly different tool to screenshotting that Windows offers is “Snipping Tool”. This allows you to use a resizable box to take a capture of some of your screen – a handy piece of software for taking a capture of a specific portion of the screen. We will be focusing on the more traditional method of screenshotting (via the Print Screen key).

How to take a screenshot on Windows

While taking a screenshot on Windows is pretty simple, the operating system allows you to do it in a number of ways for your convenience. Let’s start with your entire screen:

Simply find the key marked “PrtSc” and click it

The image is now on your clipboard

Head to an image editing program like Paint to paste in your screenshot

You can now edit and/or save the image

Taking a screenshot of your whole screen was the norm for a long time but, now, you can take a screenshot of a specific window:

On the window you would like to screenshot, click the menu bar at the top

Click Alt and Prt Sc together

You now have a screenshot of the window in your clipboard

Paste the image into an image editing program like Paint

An even more recent addition to Windows is instantly saving the screenshot as a file. This is super handy if you need to take a lot of screenshots one after the other so don’t have time to save each yourself. Here’s how you do it:

Press Prt Sc and the Windows logo key together

The screen should dim to indicate a screenshot was taken

You can access these screenshots in “Pictures” > Screenshots”

