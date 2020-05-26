Our simple step by step guide takes you through several different methods that you can use to capture a screenshot on a Mac.
Capturing screenshots can be useful when reporting technical issues that your computer is experiencing, sharing images and a range of other uses. Luckily for Mac users, Apple’s system offers a range of straightforward ways to capture good screenshots.
Our guide will walk you through various methods, as well as when to use them. For example, you may want a screenshot of your whole screen or just a partial screenshot to transfer an image or message. There are handy ways to do both.
How to take a screenshot on Mac
If you want to take a screenshot of your entire screen:
- Press Shift-Command-3
- Find the screenshot on your desktop as a .png file
How to take a screenshot of a selected area of your screen:
- Press Shift-Command-4
- The pointer will become a crosshair
- Move the crosshair to where you want to begin your screenshot, then drag your cursor to select an area
- When you are sure that you’re happy with the chosen area, release your mouse or trackpad. Alternatively, press the Esc (Escape) key before releasing to cancel the screenshot
- Find the screenshot on your desktop as a .png file
How to take a screenshot of a window:
- Press Shift-Command-4
- Then press the Space bar, and the pointer will change to a camera icon
- Move the camera onto the window you want to screenshot, and it will become highlighted
- Click your mouse or trackpad. Alternatively, press the Esc (Escape) key before clicking to cancel the screenshot
- Find the screenshot on your desktop as a .png file
How to take a screenshot of a menu:
- Click the menu, revealing its contents
- Press Shift-Command-4
- The pointer will become a crosshair
- Drag the crosshair to select the menu
- Release your mouse or trackpad. Alternatively, press the Esc (Escape) key before releasing to cancel the screenshot
- Find the screenshot on your desktop as a .png file
How to take a screenshot of a menu, but not its title:
- Click the menu, revealing its contents
- Press Shift-Command-4
- The pointer will become a crosshair
- Press the Space bar, and the pointer will change to a camera icon
- Move the camera onto the menu to highlight it
- Click your mouse or trackpad. Alternatively, press the Esc (Escape) key before clicking to cancel the screenshot
- Find the screenshot on your desktop as a .png file
How to take a screenshot of the Touch Bar (requires Mac with a Touch Bar, plus macOS Sierra 10.12.2 or later):
- Press Shift-Command-6
- Find the screenshot on your desktop as a .png file
All of your screenshots will be saved to the desktop in Mac OS X v10.6 and later. They’ll automatically be named ‘Screen Shot date at time.png’.