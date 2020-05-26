Our simple step by step guide takes you through several different methods that you can use to capture a screenshot on a Mac.

Capturing screenshots can be useful when reporting technical issues that your computer is experiencing, sharing images and a range of other uses. Luckily for Mac users, Apple’s system offers a range of straightforward ways to capture good screenshots.

Our guide will walk you through various methods, as well as when to use them. For example, you may want a screenshot of your whole screen or just a partial screenshot to transfer an image or message. There are handy ways to do both.

How to take a screenshot on Mac

If you want to take a screenshot of your entire screen:

Press Shift-Command-3

Find the screenshot on your desktop as a .png file

How to take a screenshot of a selected area of your screen:

Press Shift-Command-4

The pointer will become a crosshair

Move the crosshair to where you want to begin your screenshot, then drag your cursor to select an area

When you are sure that you’re happy with the chosen area, release your mouse or trackpad. Alternatively, press the Esc (Escape) key before releasing to cancel the screenshot

Find the screenshot on your desktop as a .png file

How to take a screenshot of a window:

Press Shift-Command-4

Then press the Space bar, and the pointer will change to a camera icon

Move the camera onto the window you want to screenshot, and it will become highlighted

Click your mouse or trackpad. Alternatively, press the Esc (Escape) key before clicking to cancel the screenshot

Find the screenshot on your desktop as a .png file

How to take a screenshot of a menu:

Click the menu, revealing its contents

Press Shift-Command-4

The pointer will become a crosshair

Drag the crosshair to select the menu

Release your mouse or trackpad. Alternatively, press the Esc (Escape) key before releasing to cancel the screenshot

Find the screenshot on your desktop as a .png file

How to take a screenshot of a menu, but not its title:

Click the menu, revealing its contents

Press Shift-Command-4

The pointer will become a crosshair

Press the Space bar, and the pointer will change to a camera icon

Move the camera onto the menu to highlight it

Click your mouse or trackpad. Alternatively, press the Esc (Escape) key before clicking to cancel the screenshot

Find the screenshot on your desktop as a .png file

How to take a screenshot of the Touch Bar (requires Mac with a Touch Bar, plus macOS Sierra 10.12.2 or later):

Press Shift-Command-6

Find the screenshot on your desktop as a .png file

All of your screenshots will be saved to the desktop in Mac OS X v10.6 and later. They’ll automatically be named ‘Screen Shot date at time.png’.

