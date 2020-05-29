How to take a screenshot on iPhone

There’s plenty of occasions when you’re on the go, on your iPhone and you come across that perfect article, or a hilarious image, or something else that’s just worth saving for later. Taking a screenshot is the perfect fix and our step by step guide tells you how to take a screenshot on any iPhone.

The good news is, Apple has made it really simple to take a screenshot. Thanks largely to the simplistic, minimalist controls of an iPhone (or any other iOS device,) it’s straight forward to snap that article, social media post, or image and save it for later. Here’s how to take perfect screenshots on iPhone.

To take a screenshot on an iPhone SE 2020, iPhone 8 or earlier:

Press and hold the Sleep/Wake button on the side of your device

Immediately press and release the Home button.

You’ll find your screenshot in the Camera Roll, which is inside the ‘Albums’ area of your Photos app

To take a screenshot on an iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max:

Press and hold the Sleep/Wake button on the side of your device

Immediately press and release the Volume Up button on the other side of your device

You’ll find your screenshot in the Camera Roll, which is inside the ‘Albums’ area of your Photos app

Once you’ve captured a screenshot you’ll be able to instantly edit and markup your screenshot without having to jump over to your Photo Library.

Attach your screenshots to emails or messages to send them to friends and colleagues. Using your iPhone to capture screenshots is a multi-functional tool that’s easy to master.

