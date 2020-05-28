So, you’ve been scrolling on your iPad, found something interesting on one of your favourite websites and want to grab a quick screenshot. Our step by step guide tells you how to take a screenshot on an iPad – and the good news is, it’s pretty simple.

Thanks largely to the simplistic, minimalist controls of an iPad (or any other iOS device,) it’s a straight-forward job to capture a screenshot of an article, image or social media post that you want to share.

How to take a screenshot on your iPad:

Press and hold the Sleep/Wake button on the side of your device

Immediately press and release the Home button

You’ll find your screenshot in the Camera Roll, which is inside the ‘Albums’ area of your Photos app

Grabbing screenshots is another way to make the most of your iPad’s capabilities. You can then import screenshots into apps, emails or messages to use them, or send them to friends and colleagues. Capturing screenshots is a multi-functional tool that’s easy to master.

Make sure to use the zoom function appropriately before pressing the buttons and taking the screenshot. Using the zoom function can make sure that you only capture the section of the screen that you want pictured, without any extra details.

