Whether you’re taking a photo or recording a vlog, a blurred background is an easy way to ensure your viewers’ eyes go to the right place.

Blurred backgrounds are often referred to as bokeh and can look particularly good at night, diffusing lights to create a soft, colourful background.

While some cameras include a dedicated bokeh button, others don’t meaning you’ll need to blur your background the old-fashioned way. This involves widening the aperture by decreasing the f-stop number.

It’s important to note that some lenses will support wider apertures than others, meaning the amount of blur you can get will depend on the make and model of your lens.

Keep reading to learn how to take a photo with a blurred background on a camera.

What you’ll need

A camera

A lens with an aperture low enough to reach your desired blur

The Short Version

Increase the aperture by lowering the f-stop number Point the camera at your subject Adjust the focus Press the shutter release button