How to switch from Android to iOS

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Apple recently launched its latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 14, which may have you tempted to jump the Android ship and join (or rejoin) iOS. Here’s how to go about it. 

What you might not know is that Apple has an app designed specifically for this purpose. The ‘Move to iOS’ app makes it easy to transfer your photos, messages and more from your old Android to your new iPhone with just a code. 

Read on to learn how to switch from Android to iOS with the help of Move to iOS. 

What you’ll need: 

  • An Android 
  • An iPhone 

The Short Version 

  1. Turn on your iPhone
  2. Complete the set-up process up until the Apps & Data screen, including connecting to the Wi-Fi
  3. On the Apps & Data screen, tap Move Data From Android
  4. Download and set up the Move To iOS app on your Android device
  5. Go to the Find Your Code screen on your Android
  6. Tap Continue on your iPhone
  7. Enter the code on your Android and tap Connect
  8. Select the data you want to transfer and tap Continue

How to switch from Android to iOS

  1. Step
    1

    Switch on your iPhone and follow the steps on the screen

    This includes selecting your language and region. Once you reach the Quick Start screen, tap Set Up Manually. iPhone Android Hello setup

  2. Step
    2

    Connect to the Wi-Fi

    Choose a Wi-Fi network and enter the password. iPhone Choose a Wi-Fi network

  3. Step
    3

    Set up Face ID

    And choose a passcode for your iPhone. Face ID Create passcode

  4. Step
    4

    Once you reach Apps & Data, tap Move Data From Android

    This should be the fourth option down.

  5. Step
    5

    Download the Move To iOS app on your Android phone

    You can find the app in the Google Play Store. Android move to iOS

  6. Step
    6

    Set up Move To iOS on your Android

    Read and agree to the Terms and Conditions, then head to the Find Your Code screen and hit Continue. iPhone Android Move to iOS

  7. Step
    7

    Tap Continue on your iPhone

    This will create a code. One time code from Move To iOS

  8. Step
    8

    Enter the code on your Android device and tap Connect

    This will form a temporary Wi-Fi connection, allowing you to transfer your data. iPhone Android Enter One-Time code

  9. Step
    9

    Choose which content you want to transfer to your iOS device and tap Continue

    Then, just wait. You’ll want to make sure the two phones remain close to each other and that no other apps are opened on the Android device.

    Once the transfer is complete, you can continue to set up your iPhone.
    move from android to iOS

Troubleshooting

What if my data isn’t transferring?

There are a few things that could be preventing your data from transferring from your Android phone to your iPhone. 

The first is using another app or answering the phone on your Android before the transfer is complete. You should also make sure to turn off any apps or settings that could affect your Wi-Fi connection, like Smart Network Switch and turn off mobile data. 

If all else fails, try restarting both devices and following the process again.

How do I transfer data from one iPhone to another?

You can visit our other guide to learn how to transfer your data from one iPhone to another using Apple’s Quick Start tool.

