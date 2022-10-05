Apple recently launched its latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 14, which may have you tempted to jump the Android ship and join (or rejoin) iOS. Here’s how to go about it.

What you might not know is that Apple has an app designed specifically for this purpose. The ‘Move to iOS’ app makes it easy to transfer your photos, messages and more from your old Android to your new iPhone with just a code.

Read on to learn how to switch from Android to iOS with the help of Move to iOS.

What you’ll need:

An Android

An iPhone

The Short Version

Turn on your iPhone Complete the set-up process up until the Apps & Data screen, including connecting to the Wi-Fi On the Apps & Data screen, tap Move Data From Android Download and set up the Move To iOS app on your Android device Go to the Find Your Code screen on your Android Tap Continue on your iPhone Enter the code on your Android and tap Connect Select the data you want to transfer and tap Continue

How to switch from Android to iOS Step

1 Switch on your iPhone and follow the steps on the screen This includes selecting your language and region. Once you reach the Quick Start screen, tap Set Up Manually. Step

2 Connect to the Wi-Fi Choose a Wi-Fi network and enter the password. Step

3 Set up Face ID And choose a passcode for your iPhone. Step

4 Once you reach Apps & Data, tap Move Data From Android This should be the fourth option down. Step

5 Download the Move To iOS app on your Android phone You can find the app in the Google Play Store. Step

6 Set up Move To iOS on your Android Read and agree to the Terms and Conditions, then head to the Find Your Code screen and hit Continue. Step

7 Tap Continue on your iPhone This will create a code. Step

8 Enter the code on your Android device and tap Connect This will form a temporary Wi-Fi connection, allowing you to transfer your data. Step

9 Choose which content you want to transfer to your iOS device and tap Continue Then, just wait. You’ll want to make sure the two phones remain close to each other and that no other apps are opened on the Android device.



Once the transfer is complete, you can continue to set up your iPhone.

