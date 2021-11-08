In an attempt to make up for the rather terrible original ending, Dexter Morgan is back in Dexter: New Blood. Here are all the details on how to stream the show right now.

Out of all the shows we expected to get revived, Dexter wasn’t at the top of our list. While the first few series – notably the fourth outing – were fun and bloody in equal measure, the latter episodes lost that initial spark and the final few series did little to make anyone want to see it return.

However, Dexter: New Blood is now here and it looks to rewrite history and give the character a proper ending – or maybe even a new beginning. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the new series in the UK.

The first episode of Dexter: New Blood is available to stream in the UK right now (as of early Monday 8 November). Subsequent episodes of the show will become available at the same time each week on NOW before they are shown on Sky Atlantic at 10:05 PM.

Where to steam Dexter New Blood episode 1

Dexter New Blood’s home in the UK is on Sky Atlantic and the brand’s NOW streaming service. If you want to watch it without a subscription to one of Sky’s TV packages, you’ll need an active NOW Entertainment pass.

The NOW app is available across phones, laptops, consoles, smart TVs and streaming boxes.

If you’re currently across the pond in the US, you can watch Dexter: New Blood on Showtime where it airs Sunday nights.

What is Dexter New Blood about?

After a disappointing ending that left a lot of questions unanswered, many thought we’d never see Dexter Morgan again. However, that’s hasn’t turned out to be the case.

New Blood is a revival of the hit show about the serial killer Dexter Morgan with a completely new setting, new characters and the same Dark Passenger.

Early trailers show the return of some of the show’s most memorable characters along with a new snowy setting that’s a world away from the sun-soaked Miami coast of the original.

Dexter first ran for eight seasons and featured impressive performances from Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, John Lithgow and Yvonne Strahovski.