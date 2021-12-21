Where can you stream all the Harry Potter films in the UK?

Are you looking for a little magic in your life? Here’s how you can stream all the Harry Potter films from the comfort of your own home.

When did you first visit Hogwarts? It might be more than two decades ago since we first stepped into the magical world of Harry Potter, but the franchise is still as strong as ever, with spin-off movies and theatre shows running for the true Potterheads.

And even now, after Daniel, Emma and Rupert have all grown up, you still might fancy taking a dip back into their world, which is why we’re giving you the lowdown on how you can watch all the Harry Potter films over here in the UK.

How many Harry Potter films are there?

In total, excluding the more recent Fantastic Beasts movies, there are eight Harry Potter films altogether. Check out all the film titles in order below, going from least to most recent.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010)

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011)

Where can I stream all eight films?

We won’t beat around the bush on this one, as currently, the main place you can stream all Harry Potter movies in the UK is on Now. You will need a Cinema Membership, which costs £9.99 a month. However, for any new customers, Now is offering a free seven trial, if you think you can watch all eight films in a weeks time. We’ve also highlighted our favourite Now deal below.

There are a couple of other options; you can rent or buy each film separately from both Amazon Prime, iTunes, Play Play Movies, YouTube and other digital rental services. With an average renting price of around £3.49 per film, it’ll cost you around £28 if you’re looking to watch them all.

Finally, you have the option of watching all eight films on Sky. Any Potterheads might also be interested to learn that Sky will be airing Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on New Years Day, to celebrate two decades of magic and wonder.