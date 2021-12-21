 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Where can you stream all the Harry Potter films in the UK?

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Are you looking for a little magic in your life? Here’s how you can stream all the Harry Potter films from the comfort of your own home.

When did you first visit Hogwarts? It might be more than two decades ago since we first stepped into the magical world of Harry Potter, but the franchise is still as strong as ever, with spin-off movies and theatre shows running for the true Potterheads.

And even now, after Daniel, Emma and Rupert have all grown up, you still might fancy taking a dip back into their world, which is why we’re giving you the lowdown on how you can watch all the Harry Potter films over here in the UK.

Roku Deal: Stream your Christmas favourites

Roku Deal: Stream your Christmas favourites

With streaming in up to 4K and a voice-controlled remote for easy access to all your favourite contennt, this offer on the Roku Streaming Stick+ is the ideal buy for Christmas entertainment.

  • Amazon
  • Was £59.99
  • Now £29.99
View Deal

How many Harry Potter films are there?

In total, excluding the more recent Fantastic Beasts movies, there are eight Harry Potter films altogether. Check out all the film titles in order below, going from least to most recent.

  • Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)
  • Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
  • Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
  • Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
  • Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
  • Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010)
  • Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011)

Where can I stream all eight films?

We won’t beat around the bush on this one, as currently, the main place you can stream all Harry Potter movies in the UK is on Now. You will need a Cinema Membership, which costs £9.99 a month. However, for any new customers, Now is offering a free seven trial, if you think you can watch all eight films in a weeks time. We’ve also highlighted our favourite Now deal below.

NOW cinema and entertainment bundle

NOW cinema and entertainment bundle

Enjoy three months of NOW cinema and entertainment content for a significantly reduced rate, giving you access to classic films and binge-worthy boxsets this Christmas.

  • NOW
  • 40% off for three months
  • £11.98 a month
View Deal

There are a couple of other options; you can rent or buy each film separately from both Amazon Prime, iTunes, Play Play Movies, YouTube and other digital rental services. With an average renting price of around £3.49 per film, it’ll cost you around £28 if you’re looking to watch them all.

Finally, you have the option of watching all eight films on Sky. Any Potterheads might also be interested to learn that Sky will be airing Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts on New Years Day, to celebrate two decades of magic and wonder.

You might like…

How to watch The Matrix Resurrections on TV

How to watch The Matrix Resurrections on TV

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
How to stream all the Spider-Man films before you see No Way Home

How to stream all the Spider-Man films before you see No Way Home

Gemma Ryles 5 hours ago
Best Christmas TV guide: Can’t miss festive telly on BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Sky

Best Christmas TV guide: Can’t miss festive telly on BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Sky

Chris Smith 23 hours ago
How to stream Dexter New Blood Episode 7 in the UK

How to stream Dexter New Blood Episode 7 in the UK

Max Parker 1 day ago
How to watch Spurs vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday

How to watch Spurs vs Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday

Chris Smith 4 days ago
How to stream The Witcher Season 2 in the UK

How to stream The Witcher Season 2 in the UK

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.