How to stop your MacBook turning on when you open the lid

Fed up of your MacBook automatically turning on when you open its lid or plug it in to charge? We’ve got you covered – here’s how to stop your MacBook starting when opening the lid.

Although amending your MacBook’s settings may appear daunting, especially if you aren’t familiar with the Terminal app, it really is incredibly straightforward and just requires you to enter a simple command in.

We’ve detailed the steps below so you can stop your MacBook from turning on when you open the lid.

What you’ll need:

The short version:

Open the Finder app

Click on Applications

Open the Utilities folder

Open the Terminal app

Type in the command you want to enable into Terminal

Enter your administrator password

Step

1 Open the Finder app You can access the Finder app either on your Mac’s bottom panel or simply by pressing anywhere on your Mac’s home screen.

Step

2 Click on Applications On the left side of the Finder app you’ll see Applications. Click here. Step

3 Open the Utilities folder Once you’ve opened up Applications, you may need to scroll down until you see the Utilities folder. Double click to open it up. Step

4 Open the Terminal app Again, you may need to scroll down to find this. Double click to open it up. Step

5 Type in the command you want to enable into Terminal You can choose one of three commands to enter. To make things easier, you can simply copy and paste the command into Terminal.



To prevent startup when opening to lid or connecting to power, enter this command: sudo nvram BootPreference=%00

To prevent startup only when opening the lid: sudo nvram BootPreference=%01

To prevent startup only when connecting to power: sudo nvram BootPreference=%02



Once your desired command is entered into Terminal, press the Enter button on your keyboard.

Step

6 Enter your administrator password You’ll then be prompted to enter the administrator password, which is what you use to log into your Mac account. Type this and press the Enter key on your keyboard.



Frustratingly, Terminal doesn’t show the password or amount of characters as it’s being typed in, which can be confusing. If you get it wrong, you’ll be prompted to re-enter it, otherwise you can then close the app.



