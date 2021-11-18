 large image

Spotify finally adds lyrics – here’s how to see them

Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Spotify is finally bringing real-time lyrics to its app. Here’s how to find them and start singing along to your favourite tracks. 

Spotify has partnered with Musixmatch to bring lyrics to the majority of its music library, with the real-time scrolling feature bringing some serious karaoke potential to the TV app in particular. 

There’s also a share option that makes it easy to send lyrics to friends and family across third-party apps. 

The announcement comes just weeks after Roxi unveiled its new TV app, offering karaoke on almost any artist in the app’s 100,000 artist, 70 million track collection. 

Read on to learn how to access song lyrics on Spotify. 

Spotify lyrics

How to see lyrics on Spotify 

As of the recent update, you can find lyrics in the Spotify apps for iOS, Android, desktop, TV and several games consoles, including the PS4, PS5 and Xbox One. This includes both Free and Premium accounts, so there’s no need to pay Spotify’s subscription fee to access this feature. 

Here’s where you can find them. 

How to see Spotify lyrics on your phone: 

  • Open the Spotify app on iOS or Android 
  • Choose a song and tap play 
  • Tap to open the “Now Playing” view 
  • Swipe up from the bottom of the screen to see the lyrics 

How to see Spotify lyrics on your desktop: 

  • Open the Spotify app on your desktop 
  • Choose a song and press play 
  • Select the microphone icon on the “Now Playing” bar to see the lyrics 

How to see Spotify lyrics on your TV: 

  • Open the SpotifyTV app on your TV 
  • Choose a song and press play 
  • Open up the “Now Playing” view 
  • Click on the “lyrics button” in the right corner to enable lyrics
