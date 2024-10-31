Spotify Wrapped 2024: Our predictions for the release date

We’re coming up to the end of the year which means we’re all counting down to one event: Spotify Wrapped release day.

The question is: when will Spotify Wrapped land this year?

Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about Wrapped this year, including when you can expect to see your results, where to find them and when the cut-off point is for data tracking.

While Spotify has yet to announce a concrete date for Wrapped 2024, we can make an educated guess based on previous release dates.

Thankfully, Spotify has remained generally consistent with its Wrapped release date in recent years. In 2022 and 2023, Wrapped arrived on November 30, while in 2020 and 2021 we received our results on December 1.

Based on this timeline, we’d expect Spotify Wrapped 2024 to land on November 30.

What day does Spotify Wrapped stop tracking?

It used to be that Spotify only collected your streaming data between January 1 and October 31, giving the streaming service time to finalise assets and complete quality assurance.

“The reason we have this hard cut-off is just for the sake of campaign logistics”, Spotify’s associate director for Creator Growth and Programs Brendan Codey told Newsweek in 2021. “We need to QA the site and we need to finalize assets for Wrapped, all of which takes a while. You throw Thanksgiving into the mix as well and we have even less time”.

However, in 2023, Spotify reassured users on X that “Wrapped is still counting past Oct. 31”. It’s not clear exactly when the cut-off point will be in 2024, but you may have a bit more time to rack up your streams.

How to see Spotify stats for 2024?

When Spotify Wrapped 2024 does drop, you’ll be able to find your results in the mobile app or by visiting Spotify’s Wrapped landing page and signing into your account.